Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Learn whichever type of coding you choose in 15 engaging, project-based courses

by in Developer on November 19, 2021, 3:00 AM PST

You don't need to wait until the new year to make a major change in your life. You can get the skills you need to switch to a lucrative tech career while working full-time.

python-code-developer-programming.jpg

Image: Getty / nikkimeel

There's never been a better time to learn to code. There is a severe shortage of skilled tech workers, and even complete beginners can pick up those skills quickly from the 15 hands-on and project-based courses in The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle. Even better, it's on sale for only $44.99.

The big favorite is "Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3": students awarded it a 4.5 out of five stars. Instructor Jonas Schmedtmann brings all the expertise after funding a master's degree in engineering by building websites. But Python is always in demand and super easy to learn, so you can also go with "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications."

Of course, Java is a mainstay, so "Java: A Complete Tutorial from ZERO to JDBC Course 2021" also works. If you're into mobile apps, try "Swift 5.5 Hacking iOS 15 App Development with SwiftUI 3 & Xcode 13." Or if you just want a big smorgasbord, "The Complete 2022 Web Developer Bootcamp: Build 15 Projects" includes mobile, HTML5, CSS3, APIs and much more.

No previous experience is required for "2022 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp," "C++: Master C++ with Step-By-Step Examples for Beginners," or "JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp 2022." "Develop & Publish a Google Chrome Extension" requires JavaScript fundamentals, so it's a good follow-up. JavaScript will also prepare you for the popular crypto and blockchain courses, "NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript" and "Create Your First DApp on Ethereum: A Concise Tutorial."

Once you've got a bit of coding experience, you can take "Google Go Programming for Beginners (Golang)." And since database skills are always highly valued, take a look at "SQL: Master SQL Database Queries in Just 90 Minutes!." "AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate: Complete Course" and "Fullstack Web Development: Build Websites with Node & MongoDB NoSQL Databases."

Don't pass up this opportunity to pick up coding skills hands-on; get The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle while it's available for just $44.99 (normally $3,000).

Prices subject to change.

Editor's Picks

Related Topics:
Developer Mobility Tech & Work CXO Software Hardware Smart Persons Guides Developer on ZDNet
Show Comments