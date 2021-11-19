Learn whichever type of coding you choose in 15 engaging, project-based courses

You don't need to wait until the new year to make a major change in your life. You can get the skills you need to switch to a lucrative tech career while working full-time.

The big favorite is "Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3": students awarded it a 4.5 out of five stars. Instructor Jonas Schmedtmann brings all the expertise after funding a master's degree in engineering by building websites. But Python is always in demand and super easy to learn, so you can also go with "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications."

Of course, Java is a mainstay, so "Java: A Complete Tutorial from ZERO to JDBC Course 2021" also works. If you're into mobile apps, try "Swift 5.5 Hacking iOS 15 App Development with SwiftUI 3 & Xcode 13." Or if you just want a big smorgasbord, "The Complete 2022 Web Developer Bootcamp: Build 15 Projects" includes mobile, HTML5, CSS3, APIs and much more.

No previous experience is required for "2022 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp," "C++: Master C++ with Step-By-Step Examples for Beginners," or "JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp 2022." "Develop & Publish a Google Chrome Extension" requires JavaScript fundamentals, so it's a good follow-up. JavaScript will also prepare you for the popular crypto and blockchain courses, "NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript" and "Create Your First DApp on Ethereum: A Concise Tutorial."

Once you've got a bit of coding experience, you can take "Google Go Programming for Beginners (Golang)." And since database skills are always highly valued, take a look at "SQL: Master SQL Database Queries in Just 90 Minutes!." "AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate: Complete Course" and "Fullstack Web Development: Build Websites with Node & MongoDB NoSQL Databases."

