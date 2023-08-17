This is a comprehensive list of the best legal project management software, covering features, pricing, and more. Use this guide to find the best tool for you.

Legal firms can benefit from project management software just as much as any other business, but they also have specific needs that are unique. In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the top legal project management software that you should consider during your search.

Top legal project management software comparison

Lawyers and law firms must weigh many different factors when choosing legal project management software. This chart captures some of the most important factors to consider when considering legal project management software.

Document management Native time tracking Billing & invoicing Free trial or free plan Pricing monday Yes Yes Yes Both Starts at $8 per user per month ClickUp Yes Yes No Both Starts at $7 per user per month MerusCase Yes Yes Yes Neither Contact sales for quote Wrike Yes Yes Yes Both Starts at $9.80 per user per month Clio Yes Yes Yes Free trial only Starts at $49 per user per month Smartsheet No Yes No Both Starts at $7 per user per month MyCase Yes Yes Yes Free trial only Starts at $39 per user per month Trello No No No Both Starts at $5 per user per month CASEpeer Yes Yes Yes Neither Starts at $69 per user per month Asana Yes Yes No Both Starts at $10.99 per user per month

monday work management: Best for most teams monday work management is one of the most flexible and scalable project management solutions out there. While it’s not specifically designed for case management, law firms will find this to be a powerful and yet versatile tool for managing their caseload and office projects. It also offers a separate CRM product that integrates seamlessly with the work management solution in case you are looking for a way to manage prospective clients. Pricing Individual: $0 for up to two seats.

$0 for up to two seats. Basic: $8 per seat per month billed annually, or $10 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$8 per seat per month billed annually, or $10 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Standard: $10 per seat per month billed annually, or $12 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$10 per seat per month billed annually, or $12 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Pro: $16 per seat per month billed annually, or $20 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$16 per seat per month billed annually, or $20 per seat per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Built-in chat messaging feature.

WorkFroms tool for creating and sending surveys.

Pre-built automations available.

Many templates to choose from. Pros Advanced reporting and analytics.

Easy-to-navigate user interface.

Many customization options available.

Billing & invoicing tools included. Cons Time tracking limited to higher tier pricing plans.

Higher learning curve due to the number of features.

Default notification settings overwhelm users.

Import engine doesn’t always work. For more information, read the full monday work management review. Visit monday.com

ClickUp: Best for customization While ClickUp recently increased the cost of its entry-level premium subscription, it still offers a great combination of price and project management functionality. This powerful software packages robust features in a colorful, appealing interface, which is also why we named it one of the best creative project management software of 2023. The platform is also highly customizable, allowing you to structure projects, tasks and workflows according to your firm’s needs. Pricing Free Forever: $0; best for personal use.

$0; best for personal use. Unlimited: $7 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly.

$7 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month billed annually, or $19 per user per month billed monthly.

$12 per user per month billed annually, or $19 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Easy customization capabilities.

Native chat messaging feature.

Real-time reporting and analytics.

Over 15 project views to choose from. Pros Free plan does not limit the number of users.

24/7 customer support.

More than 1,000 integrations through Zapier.

Interface is colorful and easy to navigate. Cons Storage for the free plan is limited to 100MB.

System occasionally lags when moving between pages.

There’s a bit of a learning curve due to the number of features.

Price for the entry-level Unlimited plan recently increased. For more information, read the full ClickUp review. Visit ClickUp

MerusCase: Best for easy onboarding MerusCase is a software platform created specifically for legal practices. It combines document management, time tracking and billing, and teamwork and collaboration. Merus offers a white glove onboarding service to make switching from legacy platforms easy on new clients. Resources for in-person training, live video training and self-guided on-demand training are also available. Pricing MerusCase does not publicly disclose pricing information. You must contact the sales team for a quote. Features Document creation and merge function.

Customizable billing settings.

Email is fully integrated into MerusCase.

Native time tracking feature. Pros Great customer service.

Tiered calendars make scheduling easy.

All-in-one system means that you don’t need another platform.

Suitable for many types of law practices and cases. Cons Lacks integrations with other software.

Pricing is not transparent.

No free trial or forever free plan. Visit MerusCase

Wrike: Best for managing multiple cases Wrike is one of the most full featured project management software platforms on the market today. It presents a steep learning curve, but it’s hard to beat when it comes to managing complex cases or many different cases at once. While not specifically designed for case management, Wrike includes a lot of features that law firms will find helpful, including time tracking and invoicing. Pricing Free: $0 per user per month.

$0 per user per month. Team: $9.80 per user per month.

$9.80 per user per month. Business: $24.80 per user per month.

$24.80 per user per month. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request.

Quotes are available upon request. Pinnacle: Quotes are available upon request. Features Advanced reporting and business intelligence.

Wrike Lock advanced encryption available.

Native time tracking and invoicing.

Legal-specific templates available. Pros Over 400 integrations available.

Well laid out and organized user interface.

Lots of training resources available.

Create custom automations and workflows. Cons Steep learning curve due to all the features.

Must upgrade to Enterprise plan for advanced security features.

Team plan capped at only 25 users.

Storage is limited per user. For more information, read the full Wrike review. Visit Wrike

Clio: Best for growing law firms One of the most popular case management software platforms, Clio helps lawyers keep cases, contacts, bills and calendars organized in one place. Its two products, Clio Grow and Clio Manage, feature an intuitive design that is easy to navigate. Clio Grow streamlines the intake process to help you attract and onboard more prospective clients. Clio Manage has a centralized overview that shows upcoming appointments, finances, keys and more all on a single page. Pricing EasyStart: $39 per user per month billed annually, or $49 per user per month billed annually.

$39 per user per month billed annually, or $49 per user per month billed annually. Essentials: $69 per user per month billed annually, or $79 per user per month billed annually.

$69 per user per month billed annually, or $79 per user per month billed annually. Advanced: $99 per user per month billed annually, or $119 per user per month billed annually.

$99 per user per month billed annually, or $119 per user per month billed annually. Complete: $129 per user per month billed annually, or $149 per user per month billed annually; Clio Grow is included in this plan. A 7-day free trial is available for Clio. For the Essentials and Advanced plans, you can choose to add Clio Grow for $59 per user per month billed annually, or $49 per user per month billed annually. Features Custom fields keep information categorized.

Matter Timelines show real-time updates.

e-Signature functionality makes it easy for clients to sign documents.

Auto-fill document templates available. Pros Intuitive user interface and mobile app.

Unlimited document management.

Branded invoices and billing available.

Client intake tracking and checklist features. Cons Customizing the set up can be time consuming.

Separate logins for Clio Grow and Clio Manage can be confusing.

Learning curve can be intimidating for new users. Visit Clio

Smartsheet: Best for spreadsheet lovers If you are currently using Excel to project manage your law firm, then you should definitely check out Smartsheet. This software takes the familiar spreadsheet grid and elevates it with project management functionality. You can assign tasks, set due dates, notify colleagues and more — all within a familiar interface. That being said, Smartsheet’s design can feel a bit dated compared to some other alternatives, so if you’re not set on a spreadsheet-based interface, you might want to check out some other options on this list. Pricing Free: No cost for up to one user and two editors.

No cost for up to one user and two editors. Pro: $7 per user per month if billed annually or $9 per user per month if billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$7 per user per month if billed annually or $9 per user per month if billed monthly. A free trial is available. Business: $25 per user per month if billed annually or $32 per user per month if billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$25 per user per month if billed annually or $32 per user per month if billed monthly. A free trial is available. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Task dependencies ensure optimal efficiency.

Multiple project views besides the grid are available.

Powerful reporting and analytics tools.

Share notes, files, PDFs and presentations and tasks in the tool. Pros Grid interface will be familiar to many.

Dashboards are highly customizable.

Premium plans offer enterprise-grade security

Over 350 templates to choose from. Cons Free plan is limited compared to competitors.

Spreadsheet-based interface can feel outdated.

Mobile app is limited.

Pages don’t always update in real time. For more information, read the full Smartsheet review. Visit Smartsheet

MyCase: Best for reporting and analytics MyCase is another popular case management software that incorporates project management features as well. You can assign tasks to users, add workflows to cases and track the status of each case using the tool. Track billable hours, invoice clients and review financial reporting all in the MyCase interface. MyCase also provides case analytics so you can take a birds’ eye of how the file is doing or deep dive into a specific case. Pricing Basic: $39 per user per month billed annually, or $49 per user per month billed annually.

$39 per user per month billed annually, or $49 per user per month billed annually. Pro: $69 per user per month billed annually, or $79 per user per month billed annually.

$69 per user per month billed annually, or $79 per user per month billed annually. Advanced: $89 per user per month billed annually, or $99 per user per month billed annually. A 10-day free trial is available for MyCase. Features Dedicated client portal so they have their own login.

Workflow function helps employees stay on track.

Case analytics deliver strategic insights.

CRM system helps you manage prospective clients. Pros Transparent pricing and a free trial.

All-in-one platform means that you don’t need multiple software products.

Workflow automation reduces redundant work.

Unlimited storage for document management. Cons Accounting function could use improvement.

Customer support could be better.

Less integrations than some competitors.

Document management isn’t very user friendly. Visit MyCase

Trello: Best for teams on a budget Trello is known for its intuitive Kanban boards, which use a card-like design to instantly display the status of tasks and projects. While not specifically designed for law firms, Trello offers a lot of excellent project management features in a visually appealing interface that is simple to navigate. Its entry-level pricing plans also start at only $5 per person per month, which is one of the most affordable price points out there. Pricing Free: Up to 10 boards per workspace.

Up to 10 boards per workspace. Standard: $5 per user per month if billed annually, or $6 per user per month if billed monthly.

$5 per user per month if billed annually, or $6 per user per month if billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month if billed annually, or $12.50 per user per month if billed monthly.

$10 per user per month if billed annually, or $12.50 per user per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: $17.50 per user per month when billed annually. Features Easy drag-and-drop file attachment system.

Many pre-built templates to choose from.

Checklists break down big projects.

Built-in automation tool called Butler. Pros Highly visual Kanban boards.

Unlimited users on the forever free plan.

Seamless syncing with other Atlassian products (Jira, Confluence, etc.).

Good selection of native integrations. Cons Number of projects (boards) is limited to 10 on the free plan.

Need a “power up” add-on for time tracking.

Integrations are somewhat limited.

Reporting tools could be more robust. For more information, read the full Trello review. Visit Trello

CASEpeer: Best for personal injury lawyers Unlike other legal project management software, which is usually targeted towards multiple kinds of firms, CASEpeer was specifically designed with personal injury law firms in mind. It provides both case and practice management features, helping your entire practice to stay on top of their tasks. It also includes medical treatment tracking that is especially beneficial for personal injury lawyers. Pricing Basic: $69 per user per month.

$69 per user per month. Pro: $99 per user per month.

$99 per user per month. Advanced: $129 per user per month. Features Track deadlines and discovery requests.

Assign tasks and set reminders, due dates and priority levels.

Automate document creation, statute notifications, task workflows and notes.

Cloud management for documents. Pros Created specifically for personal injury lawyers.

Cost tracking integrates with Soluno and Quickbooks Online.

Syncs to Outlook, Google or iCal calendars.

More than 50+ reporting templates. Cons More expensive than other case management competitors.

May be less beneficial to other types of law practices.

No free trial available.

No integrations offered for the Basic plan. Visit CASEpeer

Asana: Best for small law firms Asana is a general project management software that offers a forever free plan for teams of up to 15 people, with no limits on the number of tasks or projects that you can have. This makes it a great option for small law firms looking for a forever free software that isn’t too difficult to master. Asana’s simple approach to project management can’t match the more robust functionality of monday or ClickUp, but it offers a lower learning curve for beginners — which is why we also named it one of the best marketing project management software of 2023. Pricing Basic: $0 per user per month.

$0 per user per month. Premium: $10.99 per user per month billed annually, or $13.49 per user per month billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month billed annually, or $13.49 per user per month billed monthly. Business: $24.99 per user per month billed annually, or $30.49 per user per month billed monthly. Features Rules features help you create automated workflows.

Task templates quickly populate projects.

Portfolios function lets you visualize multiple projects at once.

Multiple import options make it easy to switch platforms. Pros Forever free plan supports up to 15 members and unlimited tasks and projects.

Generous list of features on the free plan.

Approachable user interface is easy to learn.

Highly scalable if your team grows. Cons Timeline view limited to the Premium account.

Resource management like time tracking only available on the Business plan.

Tasks can only be assigned to one team member at a time.

Projects with large datasets can experience lags. For more information, read the full Asana review. Visit Asana

Key features of legal project management software

Security

Security and compliance is an especially big concern for law firms, so this should be one of your top concerns when looking for a legal project management software. Keep in mind that many platforms restrict their most advanced to the higher tier premium plans, so you might need to be willing to pay more in order to get the security protocols that you need to safeguard your case information.

Document management

Lawyers must manage heaps of documents everyday: contracts, will and testaments, NDAs and more. Ideally, you want a legal project management software that will let you upload and organize these documents in a cloud library. More advanced software will provide the ability to markup proofing files and e-sign the final version, all within the same system.

Project and task management

You should be able to create tasks under a specific case or project, assign it to a specific worker and set deadlines. You should also be able to choose from multiple project views like timeline (Gantt chart), board (Kanban) and grid (spreadsheet). The software should also include legal project management templates that are specific to your industry.

Team collaboration

All great project management software includes features for collaborating with your team, including task comments, @ mentions, notifications and sometimes even a native chat function. Many platforms also include integrations for popular email clients and messaging tools like Slack so that your communication is seamless no matter what platform you are using.

Billing & invoicing

The best legal project management software will include a native time tracking module that lets you track billable hours. That data should flow right over to an invoicing tool that makes it easy to create an invoice and bill clients. It should also include its own accounting features, or integrate with popular accounting programs such as QuickBooks.

How do I choose the best legal project management software for my business?

When looking for a new legal project management software, the first decision that you need to make is whether you want specialized case management software or more general purpose project management software. Case management software is specifically designed for lawyers and will include helpful features, such as invoicing, that more general purpose project management software may not. However, the tradeoff is that case management software often has less powerful project management features, so it might not be robust enough for large firms that juggle a lot of cases at once.

You also need to decide on your budget. Dedicated case management software typically does not offer a forever free plan, which might be an impediment for small firms or solo lawyers just getting their start. Case management software also typically costs more than more general project management software, as you can see from the chart at the top. Choosing a free or lower cost general purpose project management software can help you stay on budget while you get a feel for what features you need.

You should also take advantage of free trials as well as demo calls with the sales team to help you narrow down your options. Forever free plans also give you the option to test the software on a more extended basis without time limits, but the features are often restricted. If you’re not totally sold on a platform, it might make more sense to pay for a month-to-month subscription at first, so you’re not locked into an annual contract if you decide to switch later on.

Methodology

We reviewed these legal project management software based on a number of criteria, including pricing, ease of use, user interface design and the difficulty of the learning curve. We also weighed additional features such as document management, automation, project views, templates, time tracking and billing and invoicing. Additionally, we evaluated these platforms by consulting user reviews and product documentation.