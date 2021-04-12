Linux 101: How to quickly open a terminal in a specific directory

If you're looking for as many shortcuts as you can find, Jack Wallen has one that'll make working with the Linux terminal on a desktop a bit easier.

Image: Jack Wallen

Unlike when working with a server, when using the Linux desktop, I spend more time with a GUI than I do the command line. That doesn't mean I never touch the command line from within a desktop environment. In fact, I do so on a daily basis. I also try to use it as efficiently as possible.

When I know I have to dive deep into the file system hierarchy, I don't always want to open a terminal window and then type something like:

cd /media/jack/MINA/UbuntuOne/TechRepublic/VIDEOS/

SEE: Linux file and directory management commands (TechRepublic Premium)

It's not a terribly challenging path to remember or type, but when you're trying to work with a modicum of speed and efficiency, the less typing you have to do the better. What if you can't always remember exactly where the directory is? For that, you might find it much easier to look from within a GUI file manager.

How do you combine these two into a much easier route to opening a terminal in a specific directory? Easy. Let me show you how.

How to open a terminal in a specific directory

Open your file manager on the Linux desktop and navigate to the directory you need to work in. Once in that directory, right-click on an empty space in the file manager and then select Open In Terminal. A new terminal window should open, already in the current working directory of the file manager.

You can start working from the terminal, without having to first navigate to the folder you need to use. This isn't a deal maker or breaker, but it certainly does make it much easier to get to those directories without having to type as much, or strain your memory to its limits.

And when you're doing this all day, any help you can get can bring a bit of much-needed ease.

Subscribe to TechRepublic's How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.

Open Source Weekly Newsletter You don't want to miss our tips, tutorials, and commentary on the Linux OS and open source applications. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see