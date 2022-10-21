These three course offerings from Pluralsight could be your breakthrough into the tech industry.

Linux is one of the world’s most popular open source operating systems, so if you want a career in tech, it’s beneficial to have at least a passing familiarity with Linux. Fortunately, there are many low cost ways to learn about Linux, and if you already have a subscription to an online education platform, then odds are that you already have access to Linux courses — you just might not know it yet.

SEE: 40+ open source and Linux terms you need to know (TechRepublic Premium)

Today we are highlighting Linux courses on Pluralsight, which is an online learning platform that focuses on helping people in the tech workforce develop the necessary skills to advance in their current career paths or switch jobs

What is Pluralsight?

Pluralsight courses cover many different topics, including engineering onboarding, talent mobility, software delivery, agile transformation, tech fluency and more. Pluralsight issues certificates of completion for video courses but not interactive courses, labs, projects, or sandboxes. Pluralsight distinguishes between “courses” and “learning paths.” A learning path is essentially a collection of courses grouped around a particular theme, and the courses in a single learning path often increase in difficulty as you proceed through them.

Besides its courses, Pluralsight also offers additional tools to help tech teams optimize workflows. The Flow solution helps teams compare old and new code, visualize pull requests and more. For enterprises with a large workforce that need hands-on support, Pluralsight ProServ offers a white glove customer service experience and instructor-led training.

Most people looking to use Pluralsight to learn about Linux will be interested in the Skills part of the platform. You get a 10 free day trial to decide if Pluralsight is right for you, and then after that you sign up for either a monthly or yearly Skills subscription. Individual plans start at $29/month per person or $299 annually, with premium upgrade options. Team plans for businesses start at $33.25/month per person or $399 annually, and premium upgrade options are also available.

Best Pluralsight Linux courses

Since Pluralsight charges a monthly or annual subscription, it makes sense to try to maximize your learning opportunities if you are already paying for it. Fortunately, if you are interested in learning Linux, Pluralsight offers dozens of different courses about the open operating system. Here are a few that you should definitely consider:

Getting Started with Linux This introductory course, Getting Started with Linux, is perfect for beginners looking for a primer on the open source operating system. The course has an average rating higher than 4.5 stars and features nearly two hours of video instruction. Getting Started with Linux covers topics such as installing linux, configuring the Linux environment, configuring the Linux desktop experience and working with the Linux server. By the end of the course, students should have the knowledge to plan, deploy and administer their own simple desktop and server Linux machines. If you’ve never worked with Linux before, this is the Pluralsight course you should start with. Pluralsight

Linux Fundamentals This Linux Fundamentals learning path actually combines three courses into one cohesive study. It starts off with the Getting Started with Linux course above, then moves to the intermediate course Getting Started with the Linux Command Line and finishes up with the advanced course Getting Started with Linux System Administration. All told, this learning path involves 4 hours of instruction that will cover topics such as employing the command line, managing processes, managing user and group accounts as well as related system files, and securing Linux. The course description says that a general familiarity with operating systems may be helpful but is not necessary to complete the learning path. Pluralsight

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) Exam Prep The CompTIA Linux+ certification is one of the most popular and well-respected Linux certifications that you can get. Taking the exam currently costs $358 for each sitting, so it makes sense to study hard so that you can ace it on your first try. This extremely thorough CompTIA Linux+ learning path contains 10 separate courses and 45 hours of instruction, plus a 10% discount off your next CompTIA exam. The courses included in the learning path are: Learning the Essentials of CentOS Enterprise Linux 7 Administration CentOS Enterprise Linux 7 Operation Essentials CentOS Enterprise Linux 7 User and Group Management CentOS Enterprise Linux 7 Storage Management CentOS Enterprise Linux 7 Network Management CentOS Enterprise Linux 7 Service Management CentOS Enterprise Linux 7 Virtualization Management Managing Software in Linux with Debian Software Management Creating Shell Scripts in Enterprise Linux Managing SELinux Policies in Enterprise Linux By the end of this course, students will be well-prepared to sit for the CompTIA Linux+ certification exam. Pluralsight

Pluralsight offers many more courses besides the ones highlighted here about Linux and other tech topics. If you don’t currently have a Pluralsight subscription and are looking for other ways to learn about Linux, then check out our Linux course roundups featuring classes from The Linux Foundation and eDX, Udemy, Skillshare and LinkedIn Learning.