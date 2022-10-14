Learn Linux from the ground up using this Skillshare resource so you can score your dream IT job.

Whether you have a monthly or annual subscription to Skillshare, it makes sense to take as many courses on the platform as possible to maximize your investment. While Skillshare is mostly known for its creative and artistic courses, it does have business and technology courses, including what is possibly the most comprehensive introductory Linux course we’ve come across yet. Here’s what you need to know about signing up for Skillshare classes.

What is Skillshare?

Skillshare is an online platform where anyone can discover and take classes. The courses on Skillshare span topics as diverse as the basics of DSLR photography and building a Shopify eCommerce store to painting watercolor techniques and best practices for project management.

Skillshare classes are free for the first seven days, and after that you can choose to pay either a monthly or an annual fee. The monthly cost is $32, and the annual cost is $168. University students get 50% off a Skillshare membership with a valid .edu email address.

Unlike many other online courses platforms, Skillshare does not offer certificates at the completion of a course – not even for an additional fee. However, you can post your class project publicly and/or add it to your personal portfolio to demonstrate the knowledge that you learned during the Skillshare course.

Complete Linux Training Course overview

The most popular Linux course on Skillshare is called Complete Linux Training Course to Get Your Dream IT Job. More than 3,600 students have enrolled in it, which is a much higher enrollment number than the next leading Linux course on Skillshare. More than half of students say the course exceeded their expectations, while 96% say that it either met or exceeded expectations.

The training course is designed to give beginners a complete foundation in fundamental Linux topics such as installation, configuration, administration, troubleshooting, the command line and operating system tools. It also includes a resume and interview workshop to help students prepare to get their dream IT job.

This Linux course has 212 lessons spread across 10 modules, which we will break down more in-depth in the next section; there is also a bonus section on advanced topics such as VMware and filesystem corruptions. In addition to the lectures, the course includes quizzes, homework and handout materials to mimic a live classroom environment.

All told, the course includes more than 33 hours of instruction and work, making this one of the most comprehensive Linux courses out there—not just on Skillshare but compared to many other educational platforms as well. Many other introductory Linux courses only include 2-3 hours of video content and cover the very basics of Linux, whereas this comprehensive course covers it all.

Complete Linux Training Course modules

The Complete Linux Training Course to Get Your Dream IT Job is broken down into 10 modules, plus an extra bonus module on advanced topics for a total of 11 modules. The modules cover the following Linux and career topics and more.

Module 1: Understanding Linux concepts What is Linux?, everyday use of Linux and Unix vs. Linux

Module 2: Download, install and configure Downloading and installing Oracle Virtual Box, downloading and installing Linux, virtual machine management and Linux vs. Windows

Module 3: System access and file system Accessing the Linux system, introduction to file system, and creating files and directories

Module 4: Linux fundamentals Commands syntax, file permissions, file maintenance and display commands, and managing files

Module 5: System administration User account management, Linux directory service account authentication, process management, system monitoring commands and terminal commands

Module 6: Shell scripting Linux kernel, types of shells, shell scripts and shell history

Module 7: Networking, servers and system updates Network components, file transfer commands and system updates and repositories

Module 8: Disk management and run levels System run levels, disk partition, storage, Logical Volume Management and RAID

Module 9: All about resumes Resume workshop, cover letter and Linux job description or duties

Module 10: All about interviews IT job statistics, Linux operating system jobs, interview workshop and 200+ interview questions

Welcome to the bonus section VMware, security threats and running Linux on web browsers



Linux training courses on Udemy, LinkedIn Learning and edX

Don't currently have a Skillshare subscription and aren't sure if you're ready to commit to one yet? There are lots of options for both free and paid Linux training courses on other online platforms.