Best Canadian VPN overall: NordVPN

Best premium VPN: ExpressVPN

Best cheap VPN for Canada: Surfshark

Best for unlimited devices: IPVanish

Best for watching content: CyberGhost

Best free VPN: Proton VPN

A virtual private network (more commonly known as a VPN) protects your online privacy by encrypting your internet activity. Many Canadians want to use a VPN either to protect their internet browsing or to access geo-restricted content that isn’t currently available in Canada. To help you choose a VPN, we’ve tested and named the top six best VPNs in Canada for 2024, including a totally free option.

Top VPNs for Canada: Comparison table

Starting price for 2-year plan Starting price for month-to-month plan Free version available Device limits Number of servers Number of countries NordVPN $4.22 CAD per month $17.77 CAD per month No Up to 10 devices 6,355 111 ExpressVPN Not available; $11.38 CAD per month for 12 months $17.71 CAD per month No Up to 8 devices Not disclosed 105 Surfshark $2.99 CAD per month $21.13 CAD per month No Unlimited devices 3,200+ 100 IPVanish $4.09 CAD per month $17.77 CAD per month No Unlimited devices 2,200+ 55+ CyberGhost $2.99 CAD per month $17.77 CAD per month No Up to 7 devices 11,900+ 100 Proton VPN $6.14 CAD per month $13.66 CAD per month Yes Up to 10 devices 4,870+ 91

NordVPN: Best Canadian VPN overall NordVPN is consistently named one of the top VPN services no matter where you live, and for good reason: It offers an excellent balance between features and price. NordVPN consistently scores at the top for speed, and it also gets excellent marks for security and privacy. It’s also pretty affordable, with the basic plans starting at just $4.22 CAD per month if you commit to a two-year plan. All plans get up to a maximum of 10 devices, which will be enough for most individuals and small families. Pricing 2-year plan Basic : $4.22 CAD per month + 3 extra months. Plus : $5.45 CAD per month + 3 extra months. Ultimate : $8.19 CAD per month + 3 extra months.

1-year plan Basic : $6.27 CAD per month + 3 extra months. Plus : $7.64 CAD per month + 3 extra months. Ultimate : $10.38 CAD per month + 3 extra months.

Month-to-month Basic : $17.77 CAD. Plus : $19.13 CAD. Ultimate : $21.87 CAD.

Features 6,355 servers in 111 countries.

Supports up to 10 devices.

Malware protection and ad blockers in certain plans.

Password manager included in Plus and Ultimate plans. Pros Lots of different pricing plans to choose from.

Many servers and locations.

Excellent balance of features and price. Cons More expensive than some other competitors.

Devices are limited for each plan. Why I picked NordVPN I chose NordVPN as the best overall VPN for Canada because of its great speeds, affordable prices and excellent reputation. I can personally attest that it is easy to use even for VPN beginners, as I had never used a VPN before. While I am based in the US, I can also confirm that NordVPN performed very well during my trip to Vancouver, Canada (and many other locations as well). For more information, read our full NordVPN review, where it scored 4.7/5 stars. Visit NordVPN

ExpressVPN: Best premium VPN ExpressVPN is another extremely speedy and secure VPN that gets excellent reviews. It’s also known for its intuitive mobile apps, which make it easy to use a VPN on the go. However, these features come with a price: The cheapest plan starts at $11.38 CAD a month for a 12-month plan. If you’ve got the budget for a more expensive VPN in Canada, then ExpressVPN is a great option. If you’re on a budget though, check out the other best Canadian VPN picks on this list, which are all more affordable. Pricing 12-month plan : $11.38 CAD per month for 12 months.

: $11.38 CAD per month for 12 months. 6-month plan : $13.66 CAD per month for six months.

: $13.66 CAD per month for six months. Month-to-month plan: $17.71 CAD per month. Features Servers in 105 countries.

Supports up to eight devices.

Password manager called ExpressVPN Keys.

Tracker and ad blockers included. Pros Excellent security and privacy protections.

Mobile apps are easy to use.

Great speed test results. Cons More expensive than many other plans.

No two-year plan option.

Only supports eight devices. Why I picked ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is an excellent option if you are not very price sensitive or if mobile app VPNs matter to you a lot. I personally went with the more affordable choice NordVPN, but I would definitely recommend checking out ExpressVPN if the higher prices are within your budget. For more information, read our full ExpressVPN review, where it scored 4.4/5 stars. Visit ExpressVPN

Surfshark: Best cheap VPN for Canada Surfshark is proof that excellent features don’t necessarily have to cost more. All Surfshark VPN plans get unlimited devices as well as an ad blocker and cookie pop-up blocker, and prices start as low as $2.99 CAD per month for a two-year contract. Surfshark also gets excellent marks for speed, scoring close to or even better than NordVPN and ExpressVPN, depending on the test. If you upgrade to the slightly more expensive plans, you’ll get access to additional features such as antivirus protection and real-time email alerts. Pricing 24 months Surfshark Starter : $2.99 CAD per month + 3 extra months. Surfshark One : $3.67 CAD per month + 3 extra months. Surfshark One+ : $5.86 CAD per month + 3 extra months.

12 months Surfshark Starter : $3.81 CAD per month + 3 extra months. Surfshark One : $4.36 CAD per month + 3 extra months. Surfshark One+ : $6.96 CAD per month + 3 extra months.

Month-to-month Surfshark Starter : $21.13 CAD per month. Surfshark One : $21.82 CAD per month. Surfshark One+ : $24.55 CAD per month.

Features 3,200+ servers in 100 countries.

Supports unlimited devices.

All plans get access to ad and pop-up blockers. Pros No device limits.

Long-term plans are highly affordable.

Great speed and security features. Cons Month-to-month plans are more expensive than competitors.

No free version available. Why I picked Surfshark I chose Surfshark because it’s one of the most affordable VPNs in Canada that still gets excellent marks for speed and security. I also love that all Surfshark plans support unlimited devices, making it a great choice for families or people who have many internet-enabled devices that they want to protect. For more information, read our full Surfshark review, where it scored 4.6/5 stars. Visit Surfshark

IPVanish: Best for unlimited devices IPVanish is the other main Canadian VPN that also offers unlimited devices. In fact, IPVanish offers tons of different apps that you can download on almost any device, not just apps for desktop and mobile but also for routers, the Apple Vision Pro, multiple kinds of smart TVs and Google Chromecast. Prices are reasonable, though not the lowest, starting at $4.09 CAD per month for a two-year plan. However, if these features don’t matter to you, then you might want to explore alternatives such as NordVPN that offer more servers and more privacy features for the same price or less. Pricing 2-year plan : $4.09 CAD per month.

: $4.09 CAD per month. 1-year plan : $5.45 CAD per month.

: $5.45 CAD per month. Month-to-month: $17.77 CAD per month. Features 2,200+ in 55+ countries.

Supports unlimited devices.

App downloads available for many different devices. Pros No device limits.

Works on many different kinds of devices.

Prices are affordable. Cons Not available in as many countries.

Limited pricing plans to choose from. Why I picked IPVanish I picked IPVanish as one of the best VPNs for Canada because not only it supports unlimited devices, but it also offers apps and many unusual products, including smart TVs and the Apple Vision Pro. That being said, I would like to see more privacy features and server locations, given IPVanish’s cost. For more information, read our full IPVanish review, where it scored 3.9/5 stars. Visit IPVanish

CyberGhost: Best for watching content Many people need a Canadian VPN to access geo-blocked streaming content that is otherwise unavailable. For example, neither Hulu nor Disney+ is currently available to stream in Canada without the use of a VPN. If you are mostly looking for a VPN to stream content in Canada, then I recommend CyberGhost VPN, which offers nearly 12,000 servers in over 100 countries. This large number of servers and countries maximizes your chances of being able to find a country where your preferred content is available to stream. Pricing 2-year plan : $2.99 CAD per month + 2 months free.

: $2.99 CAD per month + 2 months free. 6-month plan : $9.56 CAD per month.

: $9.56 CAD per month. Month-to-month: $17.77 CAD per month. Features 11,900+ in 100 countries.

Supports up to seven devices.

24/7 customer support. Pros Nearly twice the number of servers as NordVPN’s.

Affordable pricing.

Excellent choice for streaming content. Cons Limited to only seven devices.

Could use more pricing plans to choose from. Why I picked CyberGhost I selected CyberGhost for this list because its large number of countries and servers greatly increases your chances of being able to stream content in Canada. This also makes CyberGhost an excellent choice for travelers who are looking for a VPN that will work in many other countries besides Canada. For more information, read our full CyberGhost review, where it scored 4.3/5 stars. Visit CyberGhost

Proton VPN: Best free VPN If you are looking for a free VPN to use in Canada, then I highly recommend Proton VPN, which we named our best free VPN overall for 2024. The free plan definitely comes with limits, such as only being able to connect one device at a time. However, it is unlimited and free for forever, does not have ads and does not log your activity. If you only need to connect one device at a time, this is an awesome free option for Canada. You can also upgrade to a paid plan if you need to support more than one device at a time. Pricing Proton Free : Free forever for one device.

: Free forever for one device. Proton VPN Plus 2-year plan : $6.14 CAD per month.

: $6.14 CAD per month. Proton VPN Plus 1-year plan : $6.82 CAD per month.

: $6.82 CAD per month. Proton VPN Plus month-to-month plan: $13.66 CAD per month. Features Forever free VPN available.

4,870+ servers in 91 countries.

Paid plans support up to 10 devices.

Split tunneling available. Pros Month-to-month paid plan is very affordable.

Can be bundled together with other Proton products for a discount.

Based in Switzerland. Cons 2-year and 1-year plans are more expensive than some competitors.

Free plan limited to one device only. Why I picked Proton VPN I chose Proton VPN as one of the best Canadian VPNs because it’s the most highly rated free VPN out there today. It’s made by the same company that created Proton Mail, so it has an excellent reputation for privacy and security, like some other free VPNs that come from companies with less established reputations. For more information, read our full Proton VPN review, where it scored 4.0/5 stars, and check out our Proton VPN Free vs. Premium comparison guide. Visit Proton VPN

How do I choose the best VPN for Canada?

To choose the best VPN for Canada, you must consider your individual needs. Here are some questions to ask yourself to help narrow down your options:

Will you be using your VPN for personal or business use, or both?

How many people will be accessing the VPN?

How many devices will be accessing the VPN at once?

Once you’ve got answers to these questions, use your budget to select your top choices. Keep in mind that pricing can vary a lot depending on the length of the subscription. For instance, Proton VPN offers the cheapest month-to-month plan on this list, but its one- and two-year plans cost twice the price of cheaper picks like Surfshark and CyberGhost. If you need a shorter contract time, crunch the numbers to confirm that you’re still getting the best deal before making your final decision.

Many VPN services offer a money-back guarantee that typically lasts for 30 days. If you’re not satisfied with the VPN for any reason, you can cancel the subscription and get your money back. Be sure to extensively test the VPN during this time period so that you can switch providers if necessary.

Review methodology

To choose the best VPNs for Canada, I extensively reviewed product documentation and tested some of the VPNs for myself. I weighed factors such as the affordability of the pricing plans, the number of servers and countries available and what device limits were imposed (if any). I also consulted our highly comprehensive review rubrics, which objectively rank each VPN according to more than 30 variables across five main categories: pricing, core VPN features, ease of use, customer support and expert analysis. For more information about these rubrics, see this guide that explains how TechRepublic reviews and scores VPNs.

FAQs

Do I need a VPN in Canada?

VPNs offer many benefits for both individuals and businesses. VPNs protect sensitive data such as IP addresses and browser history. They also enable you to access regionally restricted content by changing the apparent location of your devices. For more information about why you might need a VPN in Canada (or any other country), check out our guide that explains “Are VPNs Worth It?”

Are VPNs legal in Canada?

Yes, VPNs are legal in Canada, and there are no regulations currently in place that make them illegal. Whether you live in Canada or are just visiting, you are free to use a VPN in Canada.

What is the fastest VPN in Canada?

The speed of a VPN varies a lot depending on where you are, what server you choose, what type of content you are trying to access and how many people are using the VPN at the same time. If you plan to use your VPN for the same type of activity in Canada — for instance, streaming video content at your home almost every night — then we recommend testing out a couple VPNs to figure out which one will be the fastest in your individual circumstances.

What is the cheapest VPN in Canada?

The cheapest VPN for Canada is Proton VPN, which offers a forever free plan for one device. As for paid plans, both Surfshark and CyberGhost cost only $2.99 CAD a month for the two-year plan, which are the lowest cost VPNs that we recommend for Canada.