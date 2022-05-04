Learning Linux and open source technology can take you to the next level in your career. This training bundle can help you learn Linux and the container platform Docker at an affordable price.

In the coming years, Linux is expected to become a far more mainstream operating system. Jack Wallen predicts that a major company will adopt Linux as its primary operating system at some point in 2022. When that happens, there may be a watershed moment in which companies switch to Linux’s flexibility and powerful automation capability despite a dearth of subject matter experts.

Put yourself in position to take advantage of the coming Linux boom with help from The Linux & Docker Coding Bundle. This bundle includes six courses on Linux, Docker, and more from Coding Gears (4.3/5 instructor rating). Coding Gears instructors have more than 20 years of experience in some of today’s most important technical areas and have helped thousands of students learn these in-demand skills online, in their own time.

Starting out, you’ll get familiar with the Linux command line, learning various text processing commands to work efficiently. You’ll work with Linux files and folders, navigate the Linux file system efficiently and even create your own AWS Linux EC2 instance to practice. From there, you’ll progress to mastering bash shell scripting, learning how to write scripts to automate repeated tasks to save time. Then, you’ll learn how to become a Secure Shell (SSH) power user before progressing to Docker.

In the Docker intro, you’ll learn how to package an application with all of its dependencies; create, deploy and run applications; and deploy web apps as Docker containers. By the end of the courses, you’ll be able to administer a Linux enterprise system efficiently.

Get up to speed with Linux and Docker. Right now, The Linux & Docker Coding Bundle is on sale for just $15 (normally $1,200) while supplies last.

Prices and availability are subject to change.