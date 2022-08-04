Microsoft Office is about as close to a prerequisite for existing in the modern office as there is today. You don’t need to be a Microsoft Planner expert to get an office job, but you should know the basics of creating Word documents, organizing data in Excel and presenting in PowerPoint. In fact, you might even say that you do know these things on your resume.

But how well do you really know them? If you’re not sure your knowledge is quite where it should be, the Microsoft Office Bundle with Accredited Certification is for you.

This three-part bundle is taught by International Open Academy. This organization is accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK), so you know they offer some of the highest-quality education you’ll find online.

The bundle includes courses on Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint — the core three programs for the average person’s day-to-day in the office.

In Word, you’ll learn the basics of formatting and creating documents. You’ll learn how to embed objects from other MS Office programs, insert images and graphics, track changes and add comments, work with references and much more.

In the PowerPoint course, you’ll practice by creating complete slideshows with text, graphics and video. You’ll be able to add links, charts and infographics to your slides to make them more informative and be able to create presentations that are as beautiful as they are informative.

Finally, the Excel training will help you navigate Excel and understand its core tools. You’ll familiarize yourself with formulas and functions, be able to sort and interpret data, and use Excel’s visualization tools productively. Plus you’ll be able to make your worksheets much more visually appealing and user-friendly.

Get certified in Microsoft Office and demonstrate your skills every day. Right now, the Microsoft Office Bundle with Accredited Certification is on sale for 91% off $337 at just $29.

Prices and availability are subject to change.