Master your server with these 7 informative resources

From understanding your server inventory to increasing the security of Ubuntu Server, we have the resources you need for success.

Servers are one of the most critical components in any IT infrastructure. Virtually all business functions require some kind of server, from checking your email inbox to accessing client files. It's safe to say that servers are the backbone of your business—and it can be disastrous if they should fail.

According to ITIC's 2021 Hourly Cost of Downtime Survey, 91% of organizations say a single hour of server downtime costs $300,000 or more. And of that 91%, nearly half or 44% say that hourly outage costs exceed $1 million to over $5 million. Yikes.

It's impossible to completely avoid downtime. After all, some things are out of your control. However, it's possible to reduce the chance of it by improving and securing your server. It's also possible to be prepared for downtime so that when it happens, you can quickly bounce back.

These seven TechRepublic Premium resources can help you do just that. From migrating your servers safely to configuring server networks correctly, you'll find everything you need to master your server (and reduce costly downtime) below.

Checklist: Server Inventory Speaking of downtime, it's often caused due to malware and compromised networks. Unfortunately, these threats are rapidly increasing as technology continues to evolve. As IT professionals, we must do everything in our power to secure our servers to prevent disaster. However, it's impossible to truly protect your IT infrastructure without knowing what equipment you actually have to protect. This server inventory checklist is a simple way to maintain an accurate inventory of your equipment, from laptops to mobile devices. TechRepublic Premium

5 Linux Server Distributions You Should Be Using Part of developing a useful and efficient server is understanding the different distributions available to you. If you're using Linux, there are thousands of variants to choose from. Some are desktop-only while others are server-only. If you're new to Linux or servers in general, it can seem overwhelming when considering where to start. In this guide, we list five of the best Linux server distributions that exist today. We dive deep into the details of each, including details such as ease of use, security and more. Plus, we detail what you can expect from each distribution so you can make the right choice for your organization. TechRepublic Premium

Fedora Server: Prep for Production by Completing These Nine Tasks If you're interested in leveraging the latest open source technologies on a modular platform, Fedora Server is for you. And if you've ever installed Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or CentOS, you're well on your way to installing Fedora Server. When it comes to safe and secure servers, installation matters. But what do you do after installation to ensure optimum performance and efficiency? There are nine specific tasks you should complete inside Fedora Server as soon as the installation is complete. This checklist identifies them all and guides you through each one. TechRepublic Premium

Server Migration Checklist Server migrations, or transferring data from one server to another, happen for a variety of reasons. For example, you may need to migrate a server due to security concerns or because your server is simply outdated. Regardless of the reason, you must take care to migrate correctly. If you don't, many consequences await you. For example, data may not migrate correctly, which leads to any number of issues, such as downtime and lost revenue. To help you avoid server migration problems, we've compiled this checklist of things to consider for both your current server and your new server. TechRepublic Premium

9 Must-Do Tips to Secure Ubuntu Server Securing your servers is critical to protecting your data and business networks. If you're not actively securing your servers, you're subject to security pitfalls and hacks from skilled cybercriminals. Breaches can lead to a wide range of consequences, such as costly downtime, as well as productivity, revenue and data loss. To avoid these issues, you must do what's necessary to protect your server at all costs. Even Linux with its incredible security is still susceptible to risk. Luckily, there are things you can do to secure your Ubuntu Server. In this guide, we outline nine of those things in detail. TechRepublic Premium

Top 6 Linux Server Distributions for Your Data Center If you use Linux, you've either selected a company such as Ubuntu or Red Hat for a distribution or you've mixed and matched the perfect distribution to fit your specific needs. But did you know that any Linux distribution can be turned into a server? It's true. While some distributions are common (you may even know some of them) others are more obscure. In this guide, we'll introduce you to six Linux servers that are great options for your data center. TechRepublic Premium