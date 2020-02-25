McAfee will acquire Light Point Security to help combat browser-based malware

The acquisition will allow McAfee to integrate browser isolation technology into its Secure Web Gateway product and MVISION Unified Cloud Edge platform.

Security provider McAfee is looking to a new acquisition as a way to better combat browser-based malware. On Tuesday, the company announced its intention to purchase Light Point Security, which makes a browser isolation product.

Phishing attacks, ransomware, and other types of malware all can exploit vulnerabilities in the browser to infect a system. Browser-based malware has become more of a threat as organizations increasingly turn to the cloud to run their business and store their key assets. With browser isolation, all web browsing is done in an isolated environment to ensure that no malware from the web has access to the user's computer to infect it.

Created by former employees of the National Security Agency, Light Point Security offers a platform that tries to protect users from ransomware, credential phishing attacks, and zero-day attacks. Using proprietary technology, the company's product isolates browser sessions in a remote virtual environment outside of an organization's network.

McAfee said it plans to add Light Point Security's browser isolation technology to its Secure Web Gateway product and its new MVISION Unified Cloud Edge platform, which includes McAfee Secure Web Gateway, McAfee Data Loss Prevention, and MVISION Cloud (CASB). With MVISION UCE, customers can use the same threat protection policies across their network and their Software-as-a-Service applications.

"Web browsing is one of the most common threat vectors for endpoints to get infected," Ash Kulkarni, executive vice president and chief product officer for McAfee's Enterprise Business Group, said in a press release. "Adding Light Point Security's capabilities into our products will create solutions that enable our customers to mitigate web-based threats without impacting user experience."

