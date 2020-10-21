Microsoft Edge for Linux arrives in preview for Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and openSUSE

Linux developers can test their apps on Chromium-based Edge by downloading the beta channel for Windows 10.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft's Edge browser for Linux is now available for testing across Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and openSUSE distributions.

The initial preview build is available via the Dev channel for Microsoft Edge Insiders and is intended as a "representative experience" for developers who want to build and test their apps on Linux.

SEE: Linux commands for user management (TechRepublic Premium)

Developers can expect Edge web platform and developer tools – such a extensions, browser DevTools, and test automation features – to behave much as they would on Windows and MacOS, Microsoft said.

"With this release, Microsoft Edge is now available for all major desktop and mobile platforms," the company said in a blog post.

"We're particularly excited to offer web developers the same consistent and powerful web platform and developer tools as on macOS or Windows, so you can build and test in your preferred environment and be confident in the experience your customers will have on other devices."

Microsoft has been teasing the release of Chromium-based Edge for Linux for some time, with members of the Microsoft Edge development team revealing that a port was in the works as far back as September 2019.

At last month's Ignite 2020 conference, Microsoft confirmed that it that would release a preview build of the new Chromium-based Edge browser for Linux in October.

There are two ways to get started with Microsoft Edge on Linux. The simplest approach is to download and install a .deb or .rpm package directly from the Microsoft Edge Insider site.

SEE: Git guide for IT pros (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Alternatively, users can install Microsoft Edge from Microsoft's Linux Software Repository using their chosen Linux distribution's standard package management tools, by following the command line installation instructions on the Microsoft Edge Insider site (deb/rpm).

Microsoft noted that some features in Edge for Linux would not be fully enabled in the initial preview build – in particular, the initial release supports local accounts only, meaning users won't be able to sign in via their Microsoft or Azure Active Directory accounts. These features will be available in a future preview.

Microsoft said it planned to release weekly builds in its usual pattern in the Dev channel, alongside other supported platforms.

Open Source Weekly Newsletter You don't want to miss our tips, tutorials, and commentary on the Linux OS and open source applications. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see