Microsoft Outlook update: The 7 features business professionals need to know

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Microsoft added new Outlook features including bill pay reminders, meeting RSVP tracking, and proxy support.

New Microsoft features such as quick reply and Office 365 Groups for OneNote and meeting events in Outlook will arrive in the coming months.

On Monday, Microsoft announced a number of new Outlook features across Windows, Mac, web, and mobile to help professionals be more productive on the platform.

The features aim to help professionals better manage their time and prioritize tasks, according to a Microsoft blog post. They can also better connect users to the people, apps, and technology that power productivity, and protect businesses.

Here are the seven new Microsoft Outlook features that businesses professionals should know.

1. Bill pay reminders

Microsoft added bill payments to the events that Outlook helps users track. Similar to travel reservations or package delivery information, Outlook will identify the bills a user receives in their email, and automatically add a calendar event on the due date, with a reminder set for two days before.

2. Suggested event locations and meeting rooms

When booking a meeting, Outlook will offer suggestions for the meeting location, including recently used and available conference rooms or other locations. For meetings outside the office, Outlook will add the full address, and use your current address and traffic information to send a notification when it is time to leave. This feature is only currently available in Outlook for Windows.

When creating a calendar event in Outlook for iOS, machine learning models will consider your location, the list of attendees, the proposed meeting time, and other elements to suggest a meeting location, which a user can then book with just a tap on their phone, according to the post.

3. Meeting RSVP tracking and forwarding

Outlook now allows users to see the tracked responses and RSVPs for meetings, even the ones that you did not set up yourself. This information can help attendees determine if they should attend the meetings based on the plans of others.

4. Multiple time zones

Users can now set up appointments and meetings in Outlook across different time zones, including travel departure and arrival times. Multiple time zones will also appear on the main calendar grid. This is especially helpful for frequent business travelers who may regularly go across the country or around the world.

5. Show organization directory details

Outlook now adds the details of your organization's directory to your contact information, so users can quickly learn who is in their company. If your company data is connected to Azure Active Directory, you can also see who your contact reports to, their chain of command in your company, and the colleagues they work with the most, the post noted. This feature is available in Outlook for iOS.

6. Proxy support

Companies that use SOCKS proxies to block direct access to the internet from mobile devices are now supported by Outlook. This feature is available in Outlook for iOS and Android.

7. Bcc warning

Outlook can now warn a user replying to an email if they were blind copied, so they can choose not to reply to everyone but only the sender. Bcc warning is available in Outlook for Windows, according to the post.

Additional new features are coming to Outlook in May and June 2018, the post noted. These include syncing draft folders across devices, Office Lens technology in Outlook for Android, quick reply, Office 365 Groups for OneNote and meeting events in Outlook, and allowing a single account in Outlook for security purposes.

