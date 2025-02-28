Microsoft is officially retiring Skype on May 5, ending the app’s two-decade run as a pioneer in video calling. The move signals Microsoft’s full shift toward Teams, its all-in-one messaging and video platform.

“At this point, putting all our focus behind Teams will let us give a simpler message and drive faster innovation,” Microsoft 365 collaborative apps and platforms President Jeff Teper told TechCrunch.

Skype service will end on May 5

An XDA Developers reader first spotted a string of code inside Skype in Windows preview displaying a message about migration. The message says “Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams.”

Microsoft confirmed the Skype shutdown in an official blog on Friday. “With Teams, users have access to many of the same core features they use in Skype, such as one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing,” Teper wrote. “Additionally, Teams offers enhanced features like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free.”

Skype struggled to find a place next to Teams

Once a dominant force in video communication, Skype has struggled to compete in a market now led by Zoom, Google Meet, and FaceTime. Despite seeing some growth during the 2020 lockdowns, Skype’s user base dwindled to 36 million by 2023, while Microsoft Teams surged to 320 million users.

Microsoft offered a Skype for Business tier from 2015 to 2021; after 2021, it prioritized Teams as both a messaging and video solution on Windows 11.

How to transition from Skype to Teams

In the coming days, Skype users will be able to sign in to Teams using their existing Skype credentials. Members of the Teams and Skype Insider programs can make the switch immediately, with all Skype chats and contacts automatically appearing in Teams.

Between now and May, Teams and Skype users will be able to call and chat across platforms.

Skype data (chats, contacts, and call history) can be exported manually if the user wants to hang on to it instead of shifting it to Teams. However, Skype Credit and international calling subscriptions are no longer available. Existing Skype subscriptions will remain active until their next renewal date.

The Skype Dial Pad will stay online for paid users, residing within the Skype web portal and in Teams.