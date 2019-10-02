Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: A cheat sheet

Here's everything you need to know about the third version of Microsoft's Surface laptop, available in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is a thin, lightweight, midrange Windows PC designed to compete with rival devices such as the Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Announced at Microsoft's Surface event on October 2, 2019, the Surface Laptop 3 also aims to outshine its two predecessors with beefier specs and more versatile features as well as a choice of a 13.5-inch or 15-inch screen.

This guide will describe the details of the new Surface Laptop 3, and it will be updated on a regular basis as new information becomes available.

What is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3?

The Surface Laptop 3 is the third generation of Microsoft's midrange Apple MacBook challenger, following the original Surface Laptop in 2017 and the Surface Laptop 2 in 2018. The Surface Laptop 3 comes in two flavors: A 13.5-inch model with a price tag that starts at $999 and a 15-inch model starting at $1,199. Currently available for preorder, the two models start shipping on October 22, 2019.

What are the new features in the Surface Laptop 3?

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is powered by a quad-core 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake processor, which Microsoft says is twice as powerful as the chip in the Surface Laptop 2 and three times more powerful than the chip that drives the MacBook Air. The 15-inch model boasts an Advanced Micro Devices Ryzen 7 Microsoft Surface Edition processor, which Microsoft calls "the fastest processor for any laptop in its class today." The graphics are powered by an AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 processor.

The new Precision Trackpad is 20% larger than the one on the Surface Laptop 2. The keyboard has a reduced key travel distance of 1.3mm vs. 1.5mm in the Surface Laptop 2. Microsoft says that the keys were designed for a relatively silent typing experience.

There's no need to push a power button and then wait for the laptop to boot up—with the new Instant On capability, opening the lid immediately turns on the Surface Laptop 3. The new machine adds a USB-C port so you can connect to all the latest USB peripherals and accessories; a USB-A port is also available to connect to older devices. A fast charging connection promises to charge the computer to 80% in less than an hour.

The Surface Laptop 3 is designed with a machine aluminum finish. The laptop's modular design should make it easy to replace the removable hard drive. To swap out the drive or another component or have the laptop serviced for repairs, the keyboard deck come off easily with the right tool. That's a distinct contrast with Apple's MacBook laptops, which can be difficult to take apart to replace or repair internal components. In the interest of design, the Surface Laptop 3 has no speaker holes or rubber bumpers around the screen.

The Pixel Sense Display comes with a touch screen. Omnisonic speakers deliver the sound, and Studio mics serve as the microphones. Weighing in at 3.4 pounds, the Surface Laptop 3 is a half a pound lighter than its predecessor.

Microsoft promises all-day battery life on a single charge, which is the same claims it made for the original Surface Laptop and the Surface Laptop 2.

The Surface Laptop 3 is available for consumers and for businesses.

What are the specs for the Surface Laptop 3 for consumers?

Display

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch

Screen: 13.5-inch PixelSense Display

13.5-inch PixelSense Display Resolution: 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI)

2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2

3:2 Surface Pen enabled

Touch: 10 point multi-touch



Surface Laptop 3 15-inch

Screen: 15-inch PixelSense Display

15-inch PixelSense Display Resolution: 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI)

2496 x 1664 (201 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2

3:2 Surface Pen enabled

Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Memory

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: 8 GB or 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB or 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM Surface Laptop 3 15-inch: 8 GB or 16 GB DDR4 RAM

Processor

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch

Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 Processor

Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor



Surface Laptop 3 15-inch

AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 9 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition

AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Mobile Processor with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition

Storage

Technician removable solid-state drive (SSD)6 options: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

Battery life

Surface Laptop 3 13.5": Up to 11.5 hours of typical device usage

Up to 11.5 hours of typical device usage Surface Laptop 3 15": Up to 11.5 hours of typical device usage

Graphics

Surface Laptop 3 13.5"

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Surface Laptop 3 15"

AMD Radeon Vega 9 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition

AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition

Connections

1 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x Surface Connect port

Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction

Cameras, video, and audio

Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

720p HD f2.0 camera (front-facing)

Dual far-field Studio Mics

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Wireless

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch

Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible

Surface Laptop 3 15-inch

Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac compatible

802.11ac compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

Security

Firmware TPM

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Exterior

Casing: Aluminum

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch Colors:

Sandstone with metal palm rest

Matte Black with metal palm rest

Platinum with Alcantara material palm rest

Cobalt Blue with Alcantara material palm rest



Surface Laptop 3 15-inch Colors:

Platinum with metal palm rest

Matte Black with metal palm rest

Software

Windows 10 Home

Microsoft Office 365 30-day trial

Sensors

Ambient light sensor

What's in the Surface Laptop 3's box?

Surface Laptop 3

Power Supply

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents

Weight

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch

Sandstone and Matte Black: 2.84 lb (1,288 g)

2.84 lb (1,288 g) Cobalt Blue and Platinum: 2.79 lb (1,265 g)

Surface Laptop 3 15-inch

Platinum and Matte Black: 3.40 lb (1,542 g)

Warranty

1-year limited hardware warranty

Support from Microsoft Store

30-day return policy

90 days of free technical phone support

12 months in-store support and technical assistance

1 free training session to transfer data and optimize performance

What are the specs for the Surface Laptop 3 for business users?

Display

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch

Screen: 13.5-inch PixelSense Display

13.5-inch PixelSense Display Resolution: 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI)

2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2

3:2 Surface Pen enabled

Touch: 10 point multi-touch



Surface Laptop 3 15-Inch

Screen: 15-inch PixelSense Display

15-inch PixelSense Display Resolution: 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI)

2496 x 1664 (201 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2

3:2 Surface Pen enabled

Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Memory

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: 8 GB or 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Surface Laptop 3 15-inch: 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Processor

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 Processor

Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 Processor Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor

Storage

Technician removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB

Battery life

Surface Laptop 3 13.5": Up to 11.5 hours of typical device usage

Up to 11.5 hours of typical device usage Surface Laptop 3 15": Up to 11.5 hours of typical device usage

Graphics

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Connections

1 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x Surface Connect port

Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction

Cameras, video, and audio

Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

720p HD f2.0 camera (front-facing)

Dual far-field Studio Mics

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Wireless

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible

Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible Surface Laptop 3 15-inch: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible

Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

Security

TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Exterior

Casing: Aluminum

Power and Volume buttons on keyboard



Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch colors

Sandstone with metal palm rest

Matte Black with metal palm rest

Cobalt Blue with Alcantara material palm rest

Platinum with Alcantara material palm rest

Surface Laptop 3 15-inch colors

Matte Black with metal palm rest

Platinum with metal palm rest

Software

Windows 10 Pro

1 month trial for new Microsoft Office 365 customers

Sensors

Ambient light sensor

What's in the Surface Laptop 3's box?

Surface Laptop 3

Power Supply

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents

Weight

Surface Laptop 3 13.5" in Matte Black and Sandstone: 2.84 lb (1,288 g)

2.84 lb (1,288 g) Surface Laptop 3 13.5" in Platinum and Cobalt Blue: 2.79 lb (1,265 g)

2.79 lb (1,265 g) Surface Laptop 3 15" in Platinum and Matte Black: 3.4 lb (1,542 g)

Warranty

1-year limited hardware warranty

How can I get the Surface Laptop 3, and how much does it cost?

The laptop is available to preorder now. Prices start at $999 for the 13.5-inch model and $1,199 for the 15-inch model. Both models start shipping on October 22, 2019.

