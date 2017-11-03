Microsoft to close Windows 10 free upgrade loophole

Microsoft is quietly closing the final loophole that allows PC users to claim a free Windows 10 upgrade.
The last remaining way for Windows 7 and 8.1 users to claim the upgrade is using the "assistive technologies" exception.
That exception will soon be shut down, with Microsoft updating its page for assistive technologies to include the line: "The accessibility upgrade offer expires on December 31, 2017".
Microsoft left the upgrade available to those who use assistive technologies, but stressed at the time that the offer was not intended as a workaround for all Window users.
The Get Windows 10 upgrade programme, under which anyone running a supported version of Windows could make the switch, officially ended on July 29, 2016.
The change to the FAQ appears to have been made in the past week, to coincide with the release of the Fall Creators Update.
As pointed out by Ed Bott on ZDNet, the change will likely have very little effect on uptake of Windows 10, as enterprises are not exploiting this loophole, and individuals and small businesses that rejected the upgrade for more than two years are unlikely to have much appetite to switch.
In May this year, Microsoft said that Windows 10 had been installed on some 500 million devices, and while the userbase is still increasing, its rate of growth does seem to be slowing.
