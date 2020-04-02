Microsoft to hospitals: 11 tips on how to combat ransomware

Hospitals are under cyberattack even as they struggle to combat the coronavirus. Microsoft is offering hospitals security tips to try to help.

Ransomware can hit all types of organizations from small companies to large corporations to government agencies. Even hospitals aren't immune to such attacks. But now with so many in the healthcare industry focused on treating coronavirus cases, the last thing they need to worry about are ransomware attacks.

Though some ransomware groups have actually pledged to leave hospitals alone during the COVID-19 outbreak, other groups are clearly exploiting the situation. A blog post published Wednesday by Microsoft reveals how the software giant is trying to help some hospitals defend against ransomware and what advice it has for such organizations.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic)

Ransomware can be damaging to any business, as it holds critical data hostage; with most companies, the loss can be measured financially. But when a hospital is attacked with ransomware, the cost can be measured in human life, either through direct patient care or through research being done on vaccines and medicine. Further, hospitals are now so focused on the coronavirus that medical staff and employees may forget the usual security protocols when dealing with email and other content. All of this makes them potentially easy prey for ransomware.

Though a range of criminal groups and campaigns are known to employ ransomware, Microsoft in its blog post focused on REvil, also known as Sodinokibi. This campaign exploits gateway and VPN flaws to gain entry into organizations. This type of strategy is especially rampant now as so many more people are working from home or remotely. If successful, these attackers can steal user credentials, elevate their privileges, and then move across compromised networks to install ransomware and other malware.

Gangs like REvil use human-operated methods to target organizations most vulnerable to attack. These include hospitals that haven't had the time or resources lately to install the latest patches, update their firewalls, check user account privileges, or ensure proper security practices. In many cases, attackers start by checking out a compromised network in stealth mode and then deploy their ransomware months later.

With its network of threat intelligence sources, Microsoft said that it found several dozens of hospitals with vulnerable gateway and VPN appliances. To help them, the company sent out targeted notifications with vital information about those vulnerabilities and how attackers can exploit them. Microsoft also urged these hospitals to apply the necessary security updates to stay better protected.

SEE: Ransomware: What IT pros need to know (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

All hospitals and healthcare organizations need to defend themselves against ransomware, especially during this challenging time. As such, Microsoft offers the following tips to aid them:

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see