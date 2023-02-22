Get PCmover Professional, DiskImage and SafeErase for one price with The PC Transfer Kit Bundle on sale now.

When you get a new computer in the office, it can be a serious hassle migrating old information to the new machine, but migrating PCs doesn’t have to be a hassle or even all that expensive. The PC Transfer Kit Bundle is a specially curated bundle of three tools designed to simplify PC migration for any business or individual.

This three-part bundle is headlined by PCmover Professional, the only software that can automatically move your applications, files, settings and even user profiles from an old PC to a new one — or from an old operating system to a new one. The intuitive tool provides simplified instructions to start transferring everything quickly so you don’t need an IT team, and offers free transfer assistance from a certified PC migration expert in the event that something isn’t clear. With PCmover Professional, you can keep absolutely everything from the previous PC without needing to find old CDs, license codes, serial numbers or download files.

In addition to PCmover Professional, you can enjoy extra peace of mind with DiskImage, a tool that creates a perfect image of all of your applications, files and settings so you can quickly and easily restore your PC and recover damaged or lost files in case anything goes wrong with the transfer.

Finally, when the transfer is completed, you can use SafeErase to absolutely obliterate any old hard disks, internet browser data, files and partitions that you definitely don’t need anymore. It employs six methods for secure elimination of your confidential data for complete data wipe, and you can customize your deletion method if you have more specific deletion needs.

Migrating PCs is safe, easy and affordable with the PC Transfer Kit Bundle.

