With Bluetooth capabilities and the ability to work well without a trackpad, the Mobile Pixels Mini Mouse is perfect for remote work.

Remote work appears to be here to stay, and everybody is still figuring out ways to make it work. Sure, there are all kinds of apps and software you can invest in to make you more productive and efficient while working away from the office, but sometimes you need to upgrade your physical tools, too. If you’re spending a lot of your time working in third spaces, you need tools to ensure your productivity isn’t curtailed by being in a coffee shop or library.

One such tool is a high-quality mouse, so you don’t have to rely on your trackpad. Fortunately, during our Deal Days promotion, you can get the Mobile Pixels Mini Mouse for 6% off until October 12.

This clever portable mouse is completely wireless and comfortable to use with your PC or laptop. It has a comfortable, ergonomic grip that fits your hand perfectly for extended comfort while you’re working, while the ultra-thin profile makes it easy to store and take with you anywhere.

With Bluetooth 5.0, you can stay connected to your computer without obstructing any ports or navigating an annoying wire, and the soft click won’t disturb you or anyone else around you while you’re working. The clever mouse even has an integrated red laser pointer, so if you’re making presentations, you can draw the attention of your audience with your mouse without the need of another tool. It’s also useful for marking up documents on your screen.

These days, everybody is trying to work smarter and not harder. Adding a wireless mouse to your work repertoire is a good way to do that. From now until October 12, you can get a Deal Days price on the Mobile Pixels Mini Mouse. It’s 6% off $59 at just $54.99 now.

