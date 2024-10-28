monday.com has announced various upcoming features planned for release in 2025, promising users enhanced capabilities and expanded functionality.

During its Elevate 2024 stop in Australia, the project management firm previewed a roadmap outlining its plans for artificial intelligence integration and upgrades to its products and platform. Despite its implementation of AI, Dean Swan, monday.com’s vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan, emphasised a key point in his presentation: AI should elevate rather than replace humans.

“If we get out of the mundane, it can take us into a place where we’re doing the more strategic work, the more creative work, the work designed for human beings to do,” he said.

monday.com plans to add simple, no-code AI tools

Steve Pearce, monday.com’s vice president of product design, said the tech firm’s approach had always been about “giving the power of technology to everyone, whether you’re tech-savvy or not.” With AI having the potential to “dramatically change how we work,” Pearce said monday.com was following a similar approach.

“We want to do the same with AI,” he told Australian customers. “We’re focusing on making this technology accessible, easier to adopt, and seamlessly integrated into the workflows already built.”

Pearce said the company is making AI accessible with just a few simple clicks via no-code “AI building blocks” in boards and automations. The packaged AI blocks contain various packaged AI capabilities, such as sentiment analysis of lengthy transcripts and smart extraction information extraction with a single click.

“It’s not only that,” he explained. “We’re also going to supercharge our entire product suite with AI, focusing on the biggest challenges in every domain, from smart analysis of risks across hundreds of projects and portfolios in work management, all the way to auto-resolving IT tickets in our monday Service product.”

Products will support more complex use cases as organisations scale

Pearce said monday.com would deepen products with capabilities for managing core aspects of work.

Work and project management

monday.com will improve its portfolio project management tool to increase the scale of portfolios it can manage. Resource management tools will be upgraded with new tools for managing talent, including utilisation levels, talent recommendations based on suitability or availability, and avoidance of conflicts.

Customer relationship management

monday’s CRM will continue developing tools and integrations for sales teams, providing a centralised location for resources, including a new tool for creating and tracking quotes and invoices. The company will also expand beyond the sales pipeline for the first time with a new email marketing campaign builder.

monday.com for development

monday.com’s development-focused product will aim to provide more data-driven insights to track, report, and help enhance cross-functional collaboration. It will be connected to external tools for tasks, such as GitHub, that will help teams understand performance better and how it can be improved.

IT service management

monday’s first product built with an AI-first mindset, “monday Service,” is still in beta. The product aims to leverage AI to improve IT service team efficiency. For example, through AI efficiencies, it is designed to reduce time to value and automate service operations, such as the automatic resolution of tickets without human intervention.

monday.com’s platform is gearing up to handle businesses at scale

In 2025, monday.com executives highlighted plans to provide more standardisation tools to help organisations bring greater control to work management across teams, improve reporting and analytics for enhanced visualisations, and enable the creation of more advanced business workflows.

The new capabilities come after the company made improvements to its data infrastructure, via mondayDB, which has shifted from a focus on speed to a focus on scale. The “2.0” version allows users 10-times more items on individual project boards as well as 25-times more items in overview dashboards. An upcoming “3.0” version will support thousands of projects across multiple portfolios.

Structure and standardisation

monday.com will allow the creation of standardised structures to support higher-level oversight and control. The capabilities will not force change in how teams at a lower level manage projects. Instead, they can aggregate information, or push requirements or set rules for different teams and projects.

Reporting and analytics

monday.com will build on existing dashboards and visualisation capabilities, which Pearce said would assist “faster, more informed decision making.” It will soon enable historical-based reporting for trends over time, and the ability to see data from different products and teams in a single dashboard.

The firm plans to enable the ability to export and share reports in multiple formats or tools, from PDFs, to emails, Slack updates, or presentations. It will also allow organisations to plug monday into external data sources — an improvement on existing limitations that only allow internal connections.

Advanced business workflows

With users finding a “tipping point in complexity rather quickly” with its existing no-code workflow builder, Swan explained that monday.com will soon enable users to visually build full, complex business workflows. These workflows can span different products, departments, and teams. They will also emphasise management and optimisation.

monday.com aims to help firms navigate the future of work

Swan said that organisations were experiencing a fundamental change in the way work is getting done. As he noted, the last few years have seen a rise of hybrid work and distributed talent, the integration of AI and automation into daily work, and the growing prioritisation of employee wellbeing and experience.

As Swan explained: “We’re committed to providing you with a way to navigate this ever-changing and this complex world, but also hopefully have an inspired, bright outlook around what is possible.”