Wrike and monday work management are popular project management tools. Here’s a features comparison rundown to help you decide which PM tool is best for your business.

Teams of all shapes and sizes require project management software; fortunately, there are plenty of options, including Wrike and monday work management, which are both good solutions for teams. While Wrike and monday work management offer similar features, there are important differences between the two project management tools. Let’s take a look.

What is Wrike?

Wrike, by Citrix, is a highly customizable project management tool. Wrike’s platform is built around being tailored to fit each unique business, offering custom workflows and dashboards, among other features. Wrike enables teams to collaborate on projects in real-time through notifications, live editing, dynamic reports and more.

What is monday work management?

monday.com offers monday work management for teams that need a robust project and work management tool. monday work management features several modules, including monday projects. Using this tool, teams can plan projects and collaborate, track and optimize work to reach their goals.

How do Wrike and monday work management’s features compare?

Both Wrike and monday work management offer important project management tools; in fact, any team could greatly benefit from either solution. The key difference lies in the monday work management modules, which are built with specific users in mind. In contrast, Wrike is focused on project management for all.

At-a-glance feature comparison

Feature Wrike monday work management Task management ✓ ✓ Team collaboration ✓ ✓ Workflow management ✓ ✓ Gantt chart ✓ ✓ Customization ✓ ✓ Time tracking ✓ ✓

Task management

Wrike and monday work management offer similar task management features. Inside Wrike, tasks can be sorted by due date and subtasks can be added to break projects down even further. Wrike offers nine views for visualizing tasks and projects, including Gantt, Board and an Analytics view. In addition, Wrike offers the ability to automatically sort tasks by due date and priority, simplifying task management.

monday work management also offers the ability to sort tasks by due date and add subtasks. It currently offers 10 views, including Kanban and a Files view, where teams can easily manage project files. It also offers other features, such as column color coding for tracking task statuses visually.

When it comes to task management, a key differentiator between Wrike and monday work management is ease of use. monday work management uses color and other visual elements to make navigating the platform easier. Wrike isn’t as visually intuitive, making the platform slightly more complex to learn and use.

Team collaboration

Both Wrike and monday work management simplify team collaboration. Wrike offers a wide range of team collaboration tools and functions, such as the ability to share workflows internally and externally. Inside Wrike, team members can tag other members in tasks and conversations to keep projects moving forward. And using the Live Editor, multiple team members can make changes to task descriptions at the same time.

One distinguishing feature of monday work management is monday workdocs. Using workdocs, teams can co-edit documents in real time, embed boards into those documents and create live action items. This makes brainstorming, taking meeting notes and creating project plans simpler and eliminates the need for an extra app.

Workflow management

Wrike enables teams to manage their entire work ecosystems through integrations with hundreds of common apps. However, they must choose which integrations they need and set them up inside the Wrike platform based on their own workflows. This can be challenging for more inexperienced teams.

monday work management is an all-in-one solution with four modules built on top of the platform for various teams wanting to streamline their workflows. In addition to monday projects, you’ll find monday sales CRM, monday marketer and monday dev. Each tool comes standard with monday work management and includes the project boards, automation and management tools all teams require. However, these products are tailored to specific workflow needs to make getting started on the platform a breeze.

Choosing between Wrike and monday work management

For project management, both Wrike and monday work management are excellent solutions. A choice between the two should simply be based on team needs.

Wrike is a great choice for growing teams that need a robust project management tool they can customize to fit their specific workflows. It’s best for teams that want full control over their project management platform, as it’s completely flexible, offering team-specific automation, custom dashboards and more.

monday work management is also flexible. However, we find it to be best for teams that need hyper-specific solutions right out of the box. For example, the monday marketer module is built for marketing teams that want to easily manage their creative projects.