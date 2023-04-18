Is monday.com or Basecamp better for your business in 2023? Use our guide to compare the key differences in pricing and features.

Using project management software offers several benefits, including improved team collaboration, balanced resource management and optimized project planning. However, choosing the right project management software is challenging as you must find the right fit for your business. monday work management and Basecamp are capable project management software that offers a variety of features. You can continue reading to learn how these two software compare in terms of features, pros, cons, usability and pricing.

monday.com vs. Basecamp

monday work management is a versatile, scalable and highly customizable project management platform designed for project managers that want to organize teams, track projects and visualize project data. It offers several automation and integration tools and multiple views, including kanban boards and Gantt charts.

Basecamp is an online project management solution that offers a complete portfolio of features, including team collaboration tools, message boards, automatic check-ins, real-time group chats and more. In addition, Basecamp offers several third-party integrations with popular business software such as Slack, Google Drive and Zapier.

monday.com vs. Basecamp: Comparison table

Features monday work management Basecamp Gantt charts Yes No Kanban boards Yes Yes Native time tracking Yes No Group chat Yes Yes Free trial 14 days 30 days Customized plan Yes No Starting price (billed monthly) $10 per user per month $15 per user per month

monday.com

Basecamp

monday.com vs. Basecamp: Pricing

monday.com pricing

Free plan: Up to two seats.

Up to two seats. Basic plan: $8 per user per month billed annually or $10 per user per month billed monthly.

$8 per user per month billed annually or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Standard plan: $10 per user per month billed annually or $12 per user per month billed monthly.

$10 per user per month billed annually or $12 per user per month billed monthly. Pro plan: $16 per user per month billed annually or $20 per user per month billed monthly.

$16 per user per month billed annually or $20 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise plan: Customized pricing.

Basecamp pricing

Free: Only for teachers and students.

Only for teachers and students. Standard: $15 per user per month with month-to-month pay as you go.

$15 per user per month with month-to-month pay as you go. Pro unlimited: Unlimited users at $299 per month billed annually or $349 per month billed monthly.

Feature comparison: monday.com vs. Basecamp

Gantt charts

Gantt charts help project managers and project leaders to properly allocate resources, work around deadlines and forecast any hurdles to the project’s progress. While Gantt charts are important in project management software, not all solutions offer this feature. Gantt charts are available in monday work management, but this feature is missing in Basecamp.

Kanban boards

Kanban boards help optimize the usability of a project management solution by convening project status information through cards. It also helps improve the software flow for maximum efficiency and productivity. Another benefit of Kanban boards is that they improve the visibility of the project. Both monday work management and Basecamp offer Kanban boards.

Native time tracking

The Time Tracking widget in monday work management allows users to add a time tracking column to any board. This helps team members and managers monitor the total time spent on a task or project. Native time tracking is not available in Basecamp; however, it can be integrated with several third-party applications for time tracking. The advantage of native time tracking is that it offers a more seamless experience than integrated apps.

Group chat

The group chat feature enables real-time collaboration across teams working on a common project. A group chat feature within the software offers a more immersive experience, as users don’t have to rely on third-party app chatting or messaging applications. The group chat feature is available in both monday work management and Basecamp.

Customized plans

Customized plans allows the software vendors to tailor the solution according to the customer’s needs. While users that need a basic project management solution might not need a customized plan, this feature is more important for larger teams and enterprise users. Basecamp doesn’t offer customized solutions; however, you get this facility with monday work management software.

monday.com pros and cons

Pros of monday.com

Modern, clean and intuitive user interface even with extensive features.

Highly customizable.

Outstanding customer support.

Cons of monday.com

Advanced features have a steep learning curve.

Notifications can get overwhelming.

Enterprise-level integrations are limited.

Basecamp pros and cons

Pros of Basecamp

Simple pricing with only two options.

Easy sharing of documents and information.

Excellent collaboration tools with team members and clients.

Cons of Basecamp

Customization is limited.

All-inclusive standard plans may be overwhelming for freelancers and small teams.

Expensive for small teams.

Review methodology

To compare monday work management and Basecamp, we did a hands-on review of both software to evaluate the user interface, features and overall functionality. We also looked at customer experience by researching customer testimonials and ratings on reputable websites. Finally, we looked at other expert reviews to establish how the solutions compare in terms of core features, advanced features, pricing, usability and scalability.

Should your organization use monday.com or Basecamp?

Basecamp lacks important project management features such as Gantt charts and native time tracking, which are available in monday work management. This offers a clear advantage to monday work management, which also has a more intuitive user interface and customization options.

That said, Basecamp allows unlimited users with its Pro Unlimited plan, which might be attractive to some organizations. Overall, monday work management is a more comprehensive project management software.

Still not sure if either monday work management or Basecamp are right for you? Check out our list of top cloud-based project management software.