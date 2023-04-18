Using project management software offers several benefits, including improved team collaboration, balanced resource management and optimized project planning. However, choosing the right project management software is challenging as you must find the right fit for your business. monday work management and Basecamp are capable project management software that offers a variety of features. You can continue reading to learn how these two software compare in terms of features, pros, cons, usability and pricing.
Jump to:
- monday.com vs. Basecamp
- monday.com vs. Basecamp: Comparison table
- monday.com vs. Basecamp: Pricing
- monday.com pros and cons
- Basecamp pros and cons
- Review methodology
- Should your organization use monday.com or Basecamp?
monday.com vs. Basecamp
monday work management is a versatile, scalable and highly customizable project management platform designed for project managers that want to organize teams, track projects and visualize project data. It offers several automation and integration tools and multiple views, including kanban boards and Gantt charts.
For more information, read our full monday.com work OS review.
Basecamp is an online project management solution that offers a complete portfolio of features, including team collaboration tools, message boards, automatic check-ins, real-time group chats and more. In addition, Basecamp offers several third-party integrations with popular business software such as Slack, Google Drive and Zapier.
For more information, read our full Basecamp review.
monday.com vs. Basecamp: Comparison table
|Features
|monday work management
|Basecamp
|Gantt charts
|Yes
|No
|Kanban boards
|Yes
|Yes
|Native time tracking
|Yes
|No
|Group chat
|Yes
|Yes
|Free trial
|14 days
|30 days
|Customized plan
|Yes
|No
|Starting price (billed monthly)
|$10 per user per month
|$15 per user per month
monday.com vs. Basecamp: Pricing
monday.com pricing
- Free plan: Up to two seats.
- Basic plan: $8 per user per month billed annually or $10 per user per month billed monthly.
- Standard plan: $10 per user per month billed annually or $12 per user per month billed monthly.
- Pro plan: $16 per user per month billed annually or $20 per user per month billed monthly.
- Enterprise plan: Customized pricing.
Basecamp pricing
- Free: Only for teachers and students.
- Standard: $15 per user per month with month-to-month pay as you go.
- Pro unlimited: Unlimited users at $299 per month billed annually or $349 per month billed monthly.
Feature comparison: monday.com vs. Basecamp
Gantt charts
Gantt charts help project managers and project leaders to properly allocate resources, work around deadlines and forecast any hurdles to the project’s progress. While Gantt charts are important in project management software, not all solutions offer this feature. Gantt charts are available in monday work management, but this feature is missing in Basecamp.
Kanban boards
Kanban boards help optimize the usability of a project management solution by convening project status information through cards. It also helps improve the software flow for maximum efficiency and productivity. Another benefit of Kanban boards is that they improve the visibility of the project. Both monday work management and Basecamp offer Kanban boards.
Native time tracking
The Time Tracking widget in monday work management allows users to add a time tracking column to any board. This helps team members and managers monitor the total time spent on a task or project. Native time tracking is not available in Basecamp; however, it can be integrated with several third-party applications for time tracking. The advantage of native time tracking is that it offers a more seamless experience than integrated apps.
Group chat
The group chat feature enables real-time collaboration across teams working on a common project. A group chat feature within the software offers a more immersive experience, as users don’t have to rely on third-party app chatting or messaging applications. The group chat feature is available in both monday work management and Basecamp.
Customized plans
Customized plans allows the software vendors to tailor the solution according to the customer’s needs. While users that need a basic project management solution might not need a customized plan, this feature is more important for larger teams and enterprise users. Basecamp doesn’t offer customized solutions; however, you get this facility with monday work management software.
monday.com pros and cons
Pros of monday.com
- Modern, clean and intuitive user interface even with extensive features.
- Highly customizable.
- Outstanding customer support.
Cons of monday.com
- Advanced features have a steep learning curve.
- Notifications can get overwhelming.
- Enterprise-level integrations are limited.
Basecamp pros and cons
Pros of Basecamp
- Simple pricing with only two options.
- Easy sharing of documents and information.
- Excellent collaboration tools with team members and clients.
Cons of Basecamp
- Customization is limited.
- All-inclusive standard plans may be overwhelming for freelancers and small teams.
- Expensive for small teams.
Review methodology
To compare monday work management and Basecamp, we did a hands-on review of both software to evaluate the user interface, features and overall functionality. We also looked at customer experience by researching customer testimonials and ratings on reputable websites. Finally, we looked at other expert reviews to establish how the solutions compare in terms of core features, advanced features, pricing, usability and scalability.
Should your organization use monday.com or Basecamp?
Basecamp lacks important project management features such as Gantt charts and native time tracking, which are available in monday work management. This offers a clear advantage to monday work management, which also has a more intuitive user interface and customization options.
That said, Basecamp allows unlimited users with its Pro Unlimited plan, which might be attractive to some organizations. Overall, monday work management is a more comprehensive project management software.
Still not sure if either monday work management or Basecamp are right for you? Check out our list of top cloud-based project management software.