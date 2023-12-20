Is the Motion app any good? Explore its features, pricing, pros, and cons. Find out if this app is the right fit for you.

Motion App review Starting price $12/user/month Key features Intelligent calendar

Task management

Project management

Meeting scheduler Visit Motion

Motion App distinguishes itself in the productivity software market with its AI-driven approach to managing calendars, tasks and meetings. Promising to enhance productivity by more than a hundred percent, Motion App becomes a way to optimize its users’ days. This Motion App review delves into its features, pricing, customer experience and pros and cons for a detailed analysis to help you decide if it’s the right tool for your needs.

However, should Motion App not meet your requirements, we’ve got you covered with a few alternatives to ensure you find a tool that fits perfectly with your workflow.

Jump to:

What is Motion App?

Motion App is a productivity tool that leverages artificial intelligence to transform how individuals and teams manage their time. At its core, Motion App goes beyond a calendar or task manager to deliver an intelligent system for automating the planning of your day, scheduling meetings efficiently and building the ideal to-do list.

Motion App pricing

Pricing Plan Cost/month (per user, billed monthly) Cost/month (per user, billed annually) Individual $34 $19 Team $20 $12

Individual plan

The Individual plan, priced at $19 per month when billed annually and $34 when billed monthly, is designed for solo professionals seeking to enhance their productivity. This plan includes comprehensive features like task and project management, AI-driven scheduling and dedicated customer support.

Team plan

The Team plan, at $12 per user per month billed annually or $20 per user per month (billed monthly), extends the Individual Plan’s offerings to team environments. It facilitates collaboration on projects and tasks, offering automated planning for each team member and a significant discount per member.

Core Motion features

The core Motion App features designed to revolutionize how individuals and teams manage their time and tasks include:

Intelligent calendar

Motion App’s calendar is not just a scheduling tool, but an intelligent system that automates the planning of your day. It integrates seamlessly with users’ existing calendars, ensuring all their commitments are in one place. The AI-driven approach helps in efficiently scheduling meetings and prioritizing tasks (Figure A).

Task management

Motion’s task manager (Figure B) overhauls to-do lists as it intelligently prioritizes work, ensuring that the most important tasks are tackled first. It also dynamically adjusts to schedule changes, offering a responsive solution to the often unpredictable nature of work.

Project management

Project management is simplified with Motion App’s automatic project manager. This feature is designed to create individual plans for your team, ensuring that every member knows what to do and when. Users can add workspaces for different teams or projects (Figure C) or decide to convert simple projects into templates they can recreate instantly.

Meeting scheduler

Motion App’s meeting scheduler is designed to streamline the process of organizing meetings by limiting unnecessary meetings and ensuring that the meetings you do have are productive and well-timed. This feature is particularly useful for professionals and teams who want to minimize time spent in meetings and maximize productive work hours.

Motion App ease of use

Thanks to its straightforward onboarding and setting up of tasks and projects, Motion is a highly intuitive app. It offers just two plans, Team and Individual, which determine the track you’ll take as you sign up for the software. For either plan, you’ll intuitively set up tasks, calendars and projects that’ll result in a clean and uncluttered dashboard that reflects your input. The dashboard offers list and Kanban views to ensure tasks are presented in a manner that’s most appealing to you.

However, Motion can take a few seconds from time to time to either reload or prepare projects. Its mobile app on iPadOS combines Motion AI and Siri to create and plan tasks intuitively on the go. When you use Siri to create a task with Motion, Motion determines the title, duration, description and more details of the task based on the information you provide, regardless of the amount of information you provide.

Motion customer service and support

Motion App delivers customer service and support through an AI-infused knowledge base, a self-service help center and a live chat feature that lets users interact with bots and human representatives.

Knowledge base and help center

Motion’s help center and knowledge base provide AI-powered assistance and are a great resource for finding quick answers to common questions and issues. It’s filled with helpful articles, how-to guides and FAQs that cover topics like product and feature guides, settings and troubleshooting, use cases, integrations and billing and its AI Search functionality makes it easier to use.

Service channels

Motion depends largely on its AI-infused help center to help users self-serve help. But the tool has a chat feature to ensure that users can communicate with Motion support.

Availability and responsiveness

The chat feature makes sure users can interact with human support agents. However, Motion gives a disclaimer that their human agents typically respond within a day, though their bot responds instantly.

Motion App pros and cons

Pros Cons AI-driven features. Limited project and task views. Extensive task management. The tool can be highly buggy. Great auto-scheduling feature. Mobile app isn’t a standalone application. Intuitive user interface. Only one pricing tier for teams.

Top Motion App integrations

Some of the top native integrations that Motion offers include:

Google Calendar

Motion App integrates seamlessly with Google Calendar, allowing users to manage all their meetings, events and tasks within Motion. Users can synchronize multiple calendars with Google Calendar and streamline the scheduling process.

Zoom

The platform offers direct integration with Zoom, enabling users to schedule and join Zoom calls directly from Motion. This feature simplifies the process of organizing and attending virtual meetings.

Zapier

Motion App connects with thousands of the most popular apps using Zapier. With this integration, there’s a wide range of possibilities for users to automate workflows and connect Motion with various other tools they use.

Microsoft Teams

Similar to Zoom, Motion App also integrates with Microsoft Teams. Users can schedule and join Teams calls directly from Motion, facilitating seamless collaboration within teams that use Microsoft’s platform.

Best uses for Motion App

Motion App fits in many service business settings, like IT service providers, marketing agencies and consulting businesses.

IT service providers

IT service providers juggling numerous projects and tasks will find Motion App’s automated prioritization and rescheduling invaluable. It ensures critical tasks are at the forefront, which ultimately boosts the efficiency of these providers.

Marketing agencies

Marketing agencies can leverage the Motion App for tracking and organizing team projects in one place. The AI-driven planning aids in focusing on important tasks, which is crucial in a deadline-driven environment.

Consulting businesses

Consulting businesses can use Motion App to schedule team meetings more efficiently. The app’s ability to display team availability simplifies meeting coordination, resulting in streamlined consultancy.

Motion App alternatives and competitors

Motion Asana Trello Todoist Starting price $12/user/month $10.99/user/month $5/user/month $4/month Core features AI-driven scheduling, task management Task management, timeline, workspaces Visual project planning, Kanban boards Simple task management, note-taking Ease of use Intuitive User-friendly Most intuitive Kanban boards Highly intuitive Customer service Human support within 24 hours, AI-powered knowledge base 24/7 support for paid tiers Email, community support Email, community support Expert analysis Ideal for AI-driven productivity Great for workflow automation Suitable for visual project management Best for simple task tracking

Asana

Asana is a project management tool that helps teams manage and coordinate work by leveraging its task management capabilities and intuitive interface. Its strength lies in its ability to streamline workflows and automate tedious and mundane tasks.

Trello

Trello is an easy-to-use platform that helps establish a visual roadmap for projects. Its Kanban-style boards are ideal for teams and individuals who prefer a visual approach to project management and task tracking.

Todoist

Todoist is known for its simplicity and user-friendly design, which is fitting for note-taking and basic task management. Its standout features include role assignment, backup and reporting and task customization.

Motion App review methodology

To deliver a thorough Motion App review, we focused on categories like pricing, features, user experience and customer support. Through the software’s 7-day free trial, we got to set up a workspace and a project to test Motion with its full range of features and understand its strengths, shortcomings and use cases. Then, we compared our findings with our experiences with the tools that made our alternatives list.