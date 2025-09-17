IT performance has always been a top priority for enterprise leaders. But today, that performance is being measured on more than just speed, capacity, or uptime. The rapid rise of AI is placing new demands on infrastructure, prompting organizations to deliver faster results and process more data than ever without compromising their long-term environmental goals.

So the question arises: Does improving IT performance mean giving up on sustainability? Lenovo sponsored a survey of TechnologyAdvice’s audience of IT decision-makers, and the results tell a different story. Performance and sustainability aren’t working against each other the way many people assume. In a lot of cases, they’re actually moving forward together.

A New Definition of Performance

In the past, IT performance was defined mostly by speed and power. The more a system could handle and the faster it could scale, the better. But that’s changing.

Today, performance also means running infrastructure efficiently, using resources in smarter ways, and ensuring employees have the right tools to stay productive. Slow systems, downtime, or limited access to critical applications can all create unnecessary roadblocks.

The shift toward a broader definition of IT performance is gaining momentum. Companies are looking for ways to keep energy use in check and reduce their environmental impact. They are also rethinking how technology can deliver more value, especially as AI plays a larger role in everyday operations.

According to the survey, 28% of organizations are already using AI in their operations. From automating tasks to making smarter predictions, AI is helping IT teams work faster, reduce errors, and unlock new possibilities.

The AI Tradeoff

AI can deliver major performance gains, but its energy demands and the resulting heat production pose challenges that are getting IT leaders’ attention. In the survey, 55% of respondents said they expect AI workloads to drive up power consumption and put more strain on cooling systems.

That puts many organizations in a tricky spot. The same tools they are counting on to improve efficiency could end up working against their sustainability goals if the infrastructure is not designed to manage the load responsibly and sustainably.

High-density workloads inevitably raise energy demands, but without thoughtful design, the resulting heat and strain can overwhelm systems, making it harder to stay on track with both performance and sustainability goals.

Redefining the Infrastructure Stack

To keep up with rising performance demands, especially from AI workloads, many IT teams are turning to more efficient infrastructure. Liquid cooling has become a growing area of focus.

According to our survey, 40% of organizations already use liquid cooling, either on its own or together with air cooling, to manage their data center environments. Only a small number have fully implemented liquid cooling. However, 95% say they have either started to adopt it or plan to within the next five years.

Liquid cooling adoption is on the rise as more organizations recognize that traditional methods may no longer be enough to support modern, high-density workloads. It’s becoming a key strategy for balancing performance with energy efficiency.

The Role of High Performance Computing

Meeting modern IT demands, particularly those driven by AI, requires infrastructure that can strike a balance between performance and sustainability. Organizations need systems that can scale workloads, manage rising cooling requirements, and process data closer to where it is created, all while keeping energy use under control.

Solutions like AI-optimized infrastructure, liquid cooling, and edge computing give IT leaders the flexibility to handle today’s workloads and prepare for what’s next. Lenovo offers this type of portfolio, helping organizations align performance goals with environmental responsibility without adding unnecessary complexity or cost.

Organizations looking to scale AI workloads and keep up with modern performance standards would benefit from systems that support advanced cooling and flexible deployment models. Lenovo provides infrastructure and services that align with those needs, including liquid cooling for modern data centers and edge computing solutions. These tools aim to simplify integration and help control cost and complexity as organizations grow.

Why Smarter Infrastructure Is the Foundation of Sustainable AI

Many IT leaders today view their infrastructure providers as key strategic partners, not just for performance, but also for sustainability. Organizations are taking concrete steps such as:

Working with vendors to improve power usage effectiveness (PUE)

Adopting liquid cooling to manage high-density AI workloads

Shifting toward circular IT practices such as asset recovery and device refurbishment

This shift reflects a broader mindset change. Sustainability is no longer just about meeting compliance requirements. It is increasingly seen as a driver of efficiency and long-term business value.

Liquid cooling is not just about keeping systems from overheating. For many organizations, it is becoming part of a broader strategy to manage efficiency at scale. By capturing and redistributing heat more effectively than air cooling, liquid systems can support denser workloads while reducing overall energy waste. This positions cooling not only as a technical necessity but also as a lever for sustainability, giving IT leaders another way to meet performance demands without increasing their environmental footprint.

Circularity and sustainability present real challenges, from ensuring device reliability and security to managing end-of-life assets responsibly. This is where having the right partner matters. Solutions like certified refurbishment, asset recovery services, AI-optimized infrastructure, and advanced thermal planning help organizations extend the life of their IT investments while reducing energy use. Working with a partner that brings these elements together in one portfolio makes it easier for IT leaders to balance performance with environmental responsibility.

This helps organizations act on sustainability goals through:

AI-optimized infrastructure with advanced thermal and power planning

High-performance computing solutions that reduce latency and minimize unnecessary energy use

Services aligned with circular economy principles to extend the life of IT investments

These aren’t future goals. They are strategies already being put into practice by organizations using AI today.

How AI Is Impacting IT Sustainability Efforts

AI-Related Action % of Organizations Using AI to support IT operations 28% Expect greater cooling and heat management needs 55% Already using liquid cooling 41% Plan to use liquid cooling within 5 years 95% Engaged in AI-powered sustainability activities High involvement

What This Means for IT Leaders Performance and sustainability are no longer at odds.

With smart infrastructure and thoughtful AI integration, IT teams can deliver better outcomes without added burden on the environment or their budgets.

The key is making decisions that factor in both energy efficiency and operational effectiveness, from the edge to the data center.

Closing Thought

The shift to AI doesn’t have to come at the cost of sustainability. With the right tools and strategies, IT leaders can meet growing performance demands while staying aligned with long-term sustainability goals.

Sustainable innovation isn’t just possible—it’s already happening. Moving forward isn’t about choosing one priority over the other, but about making smarter decisions that support both performance and sustainability.

Explore more on how to Navigate Sustainability in the AI Era in this Lenovo-sponsored IDC Whitepaper.