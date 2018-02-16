New test will show developers how skilled they are in a coding language

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

A new partnership between Pluralsight and Stack Overflow will allow developers to demonstrate their experience, career highlights, and technology expertise by displaying their Pluralsight IQ on their Stack Overflow Developer Story.

The new Pluralsight IQ tool helps developers measure their knowledge level, and receive a Pluralsight IQ for popular programming languages such as Angular, C#, JavaScript, and Python.

Want to show off your programming skills to employers and your peers? A new partnership between enterprise technology learning platform Pluralsight and online developer community Stack Overflow will allow developers to showcase their experience, career highlights, and technology expertise on their Stack Overflow Developer Story with a free tool called Pluralsight IQ.

Developers and other technologists can spend as little as five minutes answering 20 questions to measure their knowledge level in popular programming languages, including Angular, C#, JavaScript, and Python. Their results will produce a verified Pluralsight IQ number, which can be shared on their Developer Story with a timestamp to demonstrate relevance.

While the hiring landscape for developers remains competitive, showcasing your skills on a major platform can potentially help you gain more attention and net a higher salary.

SEE: IT Hiring Kit: Programmer (Tech Pro Research)

Since first launching the tool on Pluralsight in September 2017, users have taken more than 700,000 Pluralsight IQ assessments, according to a press release.

"Pluralsight and Stack Overflow are both dedicated to helping developers learn, share their knowledge, and level up," Joel Spolsky, co-founder and CEO of Stack Overflow, said in the release. "Developers come to Pluralsight to develop core skills and then go to Stack Overflow for just-in-time knowledge. This collaboration makes it easy for developers to showcase their skills and advance their careers."

Pluralsight IQ represents the first and only third-party skills assessment hosted on Stack Overflow, the release noted. More than 60 assessments are currently available, and can help technologists better display their skills and enter the always-changing developer community.

Software development is a dynamic field, in which new programming languages, frameworks, and technologies may live and die within a few years. That being the case, developers need to constantly learn new skills to remain relevant. To learn which languages are most likely to help developers get a job in 2018, click here.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see