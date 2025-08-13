Image: Rubrik

AI agents are finding their way into business workflows, but they’re not infallible. When these autonomous systems make wrong moves, the damage can be swift and hard to reverse.

Data security company Rubrik claims to have a fix. The firm has introduced Agent Rewind, a new tool designed to detect when AI agents stray from their intended path and roll back their actions before any lasting harm is done. The system is powered by Predibase AI infrastructure, following Rubrik’s recent acquisition of the fine-tuning technology provider.

The issue of ‘non-human errors’

Rubrik’s Chief Product Officer Anneka Gupta told Computerworld, “When organizations invest in AI, they often overlook the potential mistakes AI agents can make. Agentic AI introduces the concept of ‘non-human error,’ highlighting the need for organizations to implement solutions that can address potentially serious errors that can lead to business downtime.”

Recent studies have found that AI agents can become confused, take incorrect shortcuts, and fail at multi-step tasks. In practice, this has led to broken workflows, incorrect data changes, and even the deletion of production databases.

What is Agent Rewind?

Agent Rewind is built to make AI behavior visible, auditable, and reversible. It records every action, links it to the original prompt or plan, and offers a clear path to reverse harmful changes. According to Rubrik, Agent Rewind provides:

Context-enriched visibility: Maps agent behavior and tools used, connecting each action back to its cause.

Maps agent behavior and tools used, connecting each action back to its cause. Audit trails: Tracks agent activity to pinpoint high-risk actions.

Tracks agent activity to pinpoint high-risk actions. Safe rollback: Restores files, databases, configurations, or repositories to a clean state using Rubrik Security Cloud.

The tool integrates with popular AI agent platforms such as Salesforce’s Agentforce, Microsoft Copilot Studio, and Amazon Bedrock Agents, as well as custom-built systems.

AI needs guardrails, not handcuffs

Rubrik said Agent Rewind represents a shift from traditional cyber resilience to what it calls AI resilience, giving AI agents the freedom to work at high speed while keeping control in human hands.

“The answer isn’t to lock your AI agents down,” Gupta wrote in a Rubrik blog post. “It’s to build the guardrails that let them move fast without surrendering your control.”

Some companies are already excited about the tool. “In a market craving true observability and remediation, Agent Rewind is the answer I’ve been waiting for,” said BioIVT CISO Chad Pallett in a quote for Computerworld.

When will Agent Rewind be available?

Rubrik plans to make Agent Rewind generally available in the coming months. Businesses can sign up for early access on Rubrik’s website.

Read our coverage about research that found AI agents are creating insider security threat blind spots.