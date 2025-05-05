Google’s AI Mode has had millions of users since its launch in March 2025, and it hasn’t even been available to the general public — until now. The team at Google has removed the waitlist for its new AI Mode platform, and Labs users across the United States can try out the technology at no cost now; the team is expected to roll out several new features in the coming week.

AI Mode is Google’s answer to platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity AI.

Exploring the key features of Google’s new AI Mode

This new AI Mode is a generative AI tool that works on top of Google’s established search functionality and optimizes those results as much as possible. AI Mode provides more relevant, clear, and concise results compared to Google’s basic search and also makes it easy to find more information. AI Mode is using Gemini 2.0’s capabilities.

For example, if you’re looking for local shoe stores, Google’s basic search will give you a simple list of relevant stores in your area; however, with AI Mode, you can also click or tap an entry to view more details like ratings, reviews, and operating hours. You’ll even be given a real-time view of prices, local inventory availability, shipping info, and more.

AI Mode taps into Google’s trove of information, which contains more than 45 billion product listings and 2 billion new updates every hour.

“It makes this really powerful and rich and hopefully accurate response, because of all of the high-quality information systems that this is built on,” said Robby Stein, vice president of product with Google Search, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

Normalizing the use of gen AI

Google isn’t the only familiar presence in the world of generative AI. Some other examples include:

In February 2023, Quora launched its AI chatbot, Poe, which lets users communicate with AI chatbots.

In March 2023, Discord started rolling out its AI offerings, including AI chatbots, AI-driven community moderation, image generation, and more.

In September 2023, HubSpot AI, which includes virtual assistants and AI agents that help you generate leads, automate marketing campaigns, and create online content, hit the market.

In 2024, Apple launched its AI with text and image generation, task automation, and more.

In December 2024, Reddit unveiled Reddit Answers. Driven by various AI models, including those developed by OpenAI and Google, Reddit’s relatively newfound AI capabilities make it easier for users to find immediate answers to their questions. Reddit developers also use generative AI to improve and expand its language translation services.

With so many tech companies offering their own AI products, it seems we’re beyond the initial novelty stage and well into the mainstream normalization. Moreover, we all have a front-row seat in the current race to find the next big AI innovation.