The team behind Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro has followed up with a timely update to their most powerful AI model to date. Known as Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O Edition), the update includes several key improvements to ensure performance readiness for the upcoming Google I/O developer conference later this month.

Improved coding performance

Ranking #1 on WebDev leaderboard

Designed to compete with the other generative AI platforms available today, Google Gemini has performed strongly on coding benchmarks since its debut. With the release of Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O Edition), the model now ranks first on the WebDev Arena leaderboard.

“The updated Gemini 2.5 Pro achieves leading performance on our junior-dev evals. It was the first-ever model that solved one of our evals involving a larger refractor of a request routing backend. It felt like a more senior developer because it was able to make correct judgement calls and choose good abstractions,” said Silas Alberti, a founding team member at Cognition, in a statement to the Gemini team.

Transforming and editing code

Gemini 2.5 Pro outperforms other AI models like OpenAI, DeepSeek, and Anthropic in benchmarks like coding, but their latest update includes even better coding performance than before.

The model can create a fully scalable learning app using only YouTube video as input. It also excels at front-end web development, too. Developers can easily automate tasks, like matching colors, fonts, margins, and more whenever new features are introduced to their web creations.

One of the newest features, available via the dictation starter app and built with Gemini 2.5 Pro, eliminates all the technical work of building an app’s user interface (UI). Not only does it offer default values to expedite the process, but developers can tweak these values to achieve a look and feel that matches the overall tone of their app.

Gemini 2.5 Pro (I/O Version) is available now

Developers already using Gemini 2.5 Pro can make the switch to the newest version on Google AI Studio; enterprise users can access Gemini 2.5 Pro (I/O Version) via Vertex AI.

While there is a free version available, those who opt for the paid tier can do so starting at the following rates:

$1.25/million tokens for input prompts less than 200,000 tokens.

$2.50/million tokens for input prompts exceeding 200,000 tokens.

$10/million tokens for output prompts less than 200,000 tokens.

$15/million tokens for output prompts exceeding 200,000 tokens.

Google I/O: More developer news is coming soon

Google I/O 2025 is scheduled for May 20 – 21, 2025 with a special Android-focused I/O on May 13, 2025.

The recent update to Google Gemini was meant to give developers some time to familiarize themselves with Gemini 2.5 Pro before the conference starts, but it’s safe to say they surpassed expectations with the early release. Now, with Google I/O 2025 on the horizon, we can’t wait to see what additional surprises the team might have in store.