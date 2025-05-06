Google has listed its AI research app NotebookLM on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store ahead of its full mobile release on May 20. The app’s new Audio Overviews feature, announced April 29, is now available in more than 50 languages, including English, Spanish, Dutch, Bengali, Arabic, and Bulgarian.

On the Google Play Store, there is a Pre-register option for the NotebookLM app. According to the Apple App Store listing, the app is currently available only for “pre-order” until its official release; users who pre-order the app will have it automatically delivered to their devices once it goes live.

What is the Google NotebookLM app?

Originally launched as an experimental tool in 2023, NotebookLM is an AI-powered learning assistant that is trained on user-provided content and generates podcast-style audio summaries. The app aims to make research and information review more engaging and accessible by transforming status notes into dynamic, conversational audio. It can pull content from websites, PDF documents, YouTube videos, and more.

NotebookLM is designed for professionals, researchers, content creators, and students. Users can upload source materials and interact with AI in multiple ways — asking questions about source materials, organizing information into notebooks, or generating Audio Overviews, which are podcast-like files with background playback and offline support for listening on the go.

The app also features a conversation panel, allowing users to chat with AI about their materials to gain a deeper understanding of the content.

Subscribers to the Google One AI Premium plan get additional perks, such as expanded customization options and higher usage limits within NotebookLM.

How does NotebookLM differ from Gemini?

NotebookLM serves as an alternative to Google’s generative AI tool, Google Gemini. While Gemini is trained on large datasets, NotebookLM uses only the specific information fed to it by the user, making it more purposeful and attuned to the user’s particular research needs. NotebookLM also provides responses that are accompanied by citations so users can easily confirm the validity of the information and identify its sources.

Check out the NotebookLM app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.