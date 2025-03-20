Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 9a, which it claims boasts the best camera among all smartphones under $500. The Pixel 9a is the most durable in Google’s lineup and offers the longest battery life of any Pixel phone to date. The Pixel 9a is set to launch in April.

As expected, Google has packed the device with advanced artificial intelligence features, and the Pixel 9a is no exception. It introduces AI-powered photography capabilities, which may stir controversy, especially following Samsung’s infamous “fake moon” debacle.

Still, Google spotlights several compelling features for group photography, including the ability to merge multiple shots from different cameras, ensuring every subject is included while allowing users to select the best facial expressions from a series of images. The phone introduces a suite of AI-powered editing tools that enable users to tweak image elements — such as altering colors or removing objects altogether.

AI-powered features and Gemini integration

Gemini, Google’s proprietary AI chatbot, is built into the Pixel 9a, so it works with pre-installed apps like Maps and YouTube to provide directions, recommendations, summaries, natural language searches, and more.

The Pixel 9a comes with Gemini Nano, Google’s most lightweight AI model, and Gemini Live, which allows you to speak to the AI assistant à la Siri. Later this month, Gemini Advanced subscribers will be able to share their screen or camera feed with Gemini Live so they can discuss what they are seeing.

Camera and hardware upgrades

The rear camera has two lenses: a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide version. For comparison, Apple’s iPhone 16e features a 48MP camera but no wide-angle lens and is priced higher at $599. The Pixel 9a will be the first A-series device, Google’s budget-friendly line, to come with Macro Focus for detailed close-ups and, unlike the Pixel 9, doesn’t have a camera bump so will rest flatly on a table.

The Pixel 9a is powered by Google Tensor G4, the company’s fastest and most efficient chip, and the base model will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.3-inch scratch-resistant Actua display and 2,700 nits of brightness, outdoing the Pixel 8a’s measly 6.1-inches and 2,000 nits.

Battery, durability, and pricing

Google boasts that the Pixel 9a has a battery life of 30 hours on normal mode and over 100 hours on Extreme Battery Saver. It has seven years of operating system, security, and other software updates guaranteed, rubbing in the face of iPhone users who only get five. The durability rating has been upgraded from IP67 to IP68, meaning it can now withstand immersion in water of depths up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, rather than one metre.

Google has introduced a brand new colourway for this device called Iris, a blueish-purple, but it will also come in Peony (pink), Porcelain (white), and Obsidian (black). The base version comes in at $499, and a 256GB version will be available for $599. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s upcoming affordable option, is rumoured to be priced at about $900.