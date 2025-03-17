The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s thinnest ever smartphone. The device will be two millimetres thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, putting its width at 6.25 mm, according to Apple insider Mark Gurman.

Back in August, Gurman said the first iPhone Air model would be released with the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple’s Air products are typically lighter, more affordable, and less powerful than their standard counterparts, and the iPhone Air is rumoured to replace the Plus model.

iPhone 17 Air’s price, battery life, and charging

In Gurman’s latest “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, he made a number of other claims about the iPhone 17 Air, including that it will be priced at “roughly $900.” This is the same price as the iPhone 16 Plus, reinforcing again how the Air will act as a replacement in the next iPhone generation.

Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Air will offer a battery life that is “on par with current iPhones” despite the battery pack being notably smaller. This achievement apparently took a “herculean effort” on the part of Apple engineers. “(It) is more than just an attempt to juice sales with something distinct from the rest of the lineup,” Gurman wrote. “It’s really a new beginning for the iPhone.”

European directive’s impact on charging option

Apple apparently considered making the iPhone 17 Air the first “completely port-free iPhone,” the insider added. This would mean that all charging would have to be done wirelessly and data syncing would have to be done through iCloud, similar to the Apple Watch. Nevertheless, Cupertino ultimately decided against it, largely due to concerns about how European regulators might react.

The European “Common Charging” Directive 2022/2380 mandates that most gadgets sold in the region charge via USB-C in a bid to reduce e-waste and address market fragmentation. This came into force in December, prompting Apple to end sales of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and third-generation iPhone SE in all E.U. member states, which all still contained the Lightning charging port.

The Directive played a large part in the company’s decision to add USB-C ports to the iPhone 15 series in 2023 and all newer devices. Europe accounts for more than a quarter of Apple’s total revenue, so the loss of its market would cost the company dearly.

iPhone 17 Air’s camera, screen size, and launch

According to other leaks, the iPhone 17 Air’s camera design reportedly resembles that of the Google Pixel. The single rear camera lens is mounted on a raised circular island that extends lengthwise across the entire back of the handset and will have 48 MP resolution. For comparison, the iPhone 16e features a 48 MP camera and is priced at $599, so the higher price of the new model likely reflects upgrades in other areas.

Leakers have also claimed the iPhone 17 Air’s screen will be 6.7-inch with a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels, and storage options will start at 128 GB. Gurman added that Apple didn’t go with a 6.9-inch screen “over fears that a thin device with a giant screen would be susceptible to bending.”

Apple is expected to confirm details in September, which is the month when the company traditionally unveils its latest iPhone lineup.