Huawei just flipped the script on foldable phones — literally. The Chinese tech giant has launched the Pura X, a sleek, square-shaped foldable smartphone with a wider screen, a powerful AI assistant, and no trace of Google’s Android in sight.

Unveiled on March 20 in Shenzhen, the Huawei Pura X starts at 7,499 yuan (about $1,037) and marks a major milestone for the company. It’s the first phone to run HarmonyOS 5, Huawei’s fully self-developed operating system, signaling a complete break from Android — and from U.S. tech reliance.

A flip phone, but make it wide

At first glance, the Pura X looks like your regular flip phone — small, square, and pocket-friendly when closed. But once opened, it reveals a 6.3-inch inner display with an unusual 16:10 aspect ratio that gives users more screen space than they’re used to. The outer display is a 3.5-inch square screen that lets you check messages, take calls, or snap photos without unfolding the device.

Powered by Harmony, not Android

The Pura X is Huawei’s first phone to completely ditch Android, launching instead with HarmonyOS 5, the latest version of its in-house operating system.

The shift marks a bold move for Huawei, which has been under U.S. sanctions since 2019 and cut off from Google’s services. The device also debuts Xiaoyi, Huawei’s AI assistant powered by its Pangu model and enhanced by DeepSeek AI. It can do everything from voice commands to next-gen features such as eye-tracking page turns.

Serious cameras and battery life

Under the hood, the Pura X carries a 4,720-milliamp-hour battery with 66watt fast charging and 40W wireless charging. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC, and the collector’s edition includes satellite communication support.

For photo lovers, you get a 50MP main sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide lens, a 3.5x optical zoom, and a dedicated color sensor, all optimized by Huawei’s imaging tech. Whether folded or unfolded, you can capture pro-grade photos and 4K video.

The bigger picture

To Huawei, the Pura X isn’t just another phone — it’s a statement. The company is stepping fully away from Android, betting big on its own software and AI. The Pura X comes in several stylish options: Moon Shadow Gray, Zero Degree White, Phantom Night Black, and two collector’s editions with more premium finishes and up to 1TB of storage. The highest-end version tops out at 9,999 yuan (around $1,500).

Though the Pura X is currently exclusive to China, given its bold design and software independence, it’s a device the global market will be watching closely.