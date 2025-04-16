Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has claimed the top spot on LinkedIn’s 2025 list of the 50 best large US employers for career growth. The rankings, which relied entirely on LinkedIn data, evaluated companies on key indicators of career progression, such as employee promotions, skill development, and internal mobility.

LinkedIn noted that “Google goes the extra mile to retain and grow its talent pipeline.” The search engine giant also “invests heavily in leadership and development … and coaching for managers across all levels,” as well as offering education reimbursement so employees can continue their degrees without a financial burden.

Top 10 large companies for career growth in the US

Rounding out the top 10 companies on LinkedIn’s list are:

Amazon: Its AWS Grow Our Own Talent program helps employees with nontraditional work experience land in-demand data center roles. The program is part of the company’s $1.2 billion investment to upskill its workforce in emerging technical areas. Wells Fargo: The financial services firm’s Career Development Program provides professional training and development courses for employees in roles requiring less than five years of experience. Northrop Grumman: The defense and space manufacturer helps employees advance their technical skills while on the job. Its initiatives include a program that exposes early-career employees to foundational technical competencies across the company. PwC: The professional services firm has invested $1 billion in AI upskilling, resulting in over 75% of employees using GenAI tools daily. Capital One: The financial services firm offers four employee-led internal colleges where employees can deepen their skills in areas such as design thinking and leadership. AT&T: The telecommunications giant has implemented several tools and programs to help employees work more efficiently, including its AI productivity assistant, Ask AT&T. JPMorganChase: The financial services firm has pivoted toward skills-based employment and expanded its talent pool. Around 70% of roles for experienced hires or candidates with experience do not require a college degree. EY: The professional services firm offers job candidates “Space for the Curious” experiences that guide them through the application process. This includes features such as an AI-enabled interview coach that helps them practice interviewing and VR headsets with digital twins of EY offices that illustrate what it’s like to work there. Walmart: The retail giant’s Live Better U program creates promotion pathways for associates to advance to higher-level jobs through opportunities to learn key skills and earn degrees at no cost.

Feedback about LinkedIn’s rankings

Reaction to LinkedIn’s list was mixed. In the comments section of the LinkedIn post about this research, one HR leader called it “Informative,” noting that “many of these companies have been part of large layoffs. So while there’s growth at a big company, I think [it’s] important to look to other mid-sized companies not on this list.”

A talent acquisition leader commented that “Alphabet has been laying off. Amazon did [return to office] RTO and it’s gone horribly and most employees are unhappy. JPMorganChase? With a CEO screaming at employees? EY just laid off their entire U.S. recruiting workforce. Walmart requires relocation to Tornado Alley.”

Eight free LinkedIn Learning courses

LinkedIn is offering these learning courses free for all members until May 7. The courses include career topics such as leveraging your transferable skills and creating your own internal mobility plan.