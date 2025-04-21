With an estimated 70% of job-related skills expected to change in the next five years according to LinkedIn data, this is a timely opportunity to upskill and stay ahead of the curve. In partnership with LinkedIn Learning, the platform is offering eight free career-focused courses to help individuals sharpen their skills, boost employability, and take control of their professional journeys.

These free LinkedIn Learning courses cover key areas such as personal branding, internal career growth, networking, and entrepreneurial thinking; here is a breakdown of each course. Act now because this offer ends on May 7.

1. Nano Tips for Advancing Your Career — with Sho Dewan

This course delivers valuable career advice in concise, digestible lessons. Sho Dewan — CEO of Workhap and a LinkedIn Top Voice — offers practical tips for excelling in your role, building a strong personal brand, negotiating raises, and even resigning professionally.

Why take it? If you’re short on time but aiming for high impact, this quick-hitter can help you gain clarity and confidence in your career direction.

2. Coaching Yourself to Career Success — with Alicia D. Reece

Professional coaching can be expensive, but this course empowers you to become your own coach. Executive coach Alicia Reece guides you through proven strategies and self-coaching tools to help you break through career roadblocks.

This course is ideal for those who feel stuck or undervalued and want to learn how to take charge of their growth without relying on a mentor or coach.

3. Creating Your Internal Mobility Career Plan — with Lindsey Pollak

Not every career move requires leaving your company. This course breaks down how to grow within your organization, explore new roles, and navigate internal transitions. It is well-suited for professionals seeking growth but wary of job-hopping in today’s uncertain market.

4. Digital Networking Strategies — with Christopher Taylor

Digital networking can unlock opportunities for new jobs, partnerships, and mentorships. This course demonstrates how to engage with hiring managers, peers, and industry influencers on platforms like LinkedIn. You’ll also learn how to build your personal brand and promote your work online. If you’re job hunting or aiming to grow your professional visibility, this course helps you build real connections.

5. Invest in You: Personal and Professional Development — with Jason Weeman

If you’ve ever compared your progress to others and felt behind, this course can help. Jason Weeman guides you in identifying your values, setting clear goals, and building habits that lead to lasting growth.

This course provides a thoughtful guide to regaining momentum and building the version of success that’s right for you.

6. Leveraging Your Transferable Skills to Drive Your Career — with Jodi Glickman

You don’t need the “perfect” resume to land your next opportunity. This course helps you identify the strengths you already have and shows how to position them for new opportunities, even if you’re switching industries.

You’ll learn how to identify overlooked strengths from previous roles, reframe your experience to match new opportunities, present yourself beyond your resume in interviews and applications and pivot into unexpected career paths with confidence.

7. Landing a Job as a Skills-First Candidate — with Shweta Mogha

With more companies focusing on skills over traditional credentials, this course shows how to present yourself as a skills-first candidate, from resume writing to interview strategies. It is excellent for those without a conventional background or anyone wanting to stand out in a skills-driven job market.

8. Use an Entrepreneurial Mindset to Find Success and Fulfillment at Work — with Erin Shrimpton

Success doesn’t have to mean starting a business, but thinking like an entrepreneur can help you feel more fulfilled and proactive at work. This course shows how to adopt habits like risk-taking, creative problem-solving, and resilience to define success on your own terms. It’s ideal for professionals seeking meaning and ownership in their careers.