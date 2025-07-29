Source: Microsoft/YouTube Screenshot

Microsoft has rolled out an experimental update to its Edge browser with the debut of Copilot Mode, an AI-powered feature aimed at delivering a more efficient, intelligent, and interactive browsing experience. The company describes this development as a move toward a task-focused interface that reduces dependence on conventional, tab-heavy navigation.

“Copilot Mode is a new experimental mode in Microsoft Edge, and our next step towards building a more powerful way to pilot the web,” wrote Sean Lyndersay, vice president, product, Microsoft Edge, in his post announcing this update.

What Copilot Mode does

Once Copilot Mode is enabled, opening a new tab reveals a simplified interface, featuring a single input field that combines navigation, search, and chat into one experience. Instead of managing multiple tabs and query entries, users can interact directly with Copilot to complete tasks, receive recommendations, or compare options. As Lyndersay explained, “Copilot understands your intent and helps you get started faster.”

If users grant permission, Copilot can access open browser tabs to assess ongoing activities and offer contextual assistance. Whether comparing hotel rates or researching electronics, Copilot can help summarize information across tabs, reducing repetitive switching.

The update also includes voice-activated capabilities, allowing users to issue spoken commands to navigate content, search for details, or locate specific text. This feature may appeal to users with limited mobility or those looking for faster, hands-free browsing.

Privacy control

Microsoft maintains that user privacy and control are top priorities. Copilot Mode is opt-in and can be deactivated at any time via the Edge browser’s settings. The feature only collects data with user permission and adheres to Microsoft’s established privacy protocols. The browser will display clear visual indicators whenever Copilot Mode is active.

Availability

Copilot Mode is currently offered at no cost to Windows and Mac users in supported regions; however, Microsoft has indicated that future monetization may be considered as part of the tool’s ongoing development.

Interested users can enable Copilot Mode by updating Microsoft Edge to the latest version and visiting aka.ms/copilot-mode.

Increasing number of AI browsers

Edge’s Copilot Mode puts Microsoft in direct competition with other AI-powered browsers such as Google’s Gemini integration and Perplexity AI’s Comet. Reports suggest OpenAI may be building an AI-powered browser, signaling further momentum in the race to transform digital navigation.

