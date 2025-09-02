Source: Microsoft

The US government signed a major technology agreement with Microsoft, expected to generate more than $6 billion in value for federal agencies over the next three years. The partnership, announced jointly by Microsoft and the General Services Administration (GSA) on Sept. 2, provides discounted access to Microsoft’s suite of cloud, productivity, and artificial intelligence services.

Through the agreement, federal agencies will receive broad discounts on Microsoft 365, Azure infrastructure, Dynamics 365 applications, security solutions, and system monitoring tools. Government workers covered under Microsoft’s G5 licensing tier will also be granted complimentary access to Microsoft 365 Copilot for up to one year.

The agreement falls under GSA’s OneGov initiative, which aims to streamline technology purchasing and deliver savings by unifying federal demand.

“GSA is accelerating access to AI for federal agencies and delivering on the President’s AI Action Plan,” said Josh Gruenbaum, Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at GSA, in the announcement. “OneGov represents a paradigm shift in federal procurement that is leading to immense cost savings, achieved by leveraging the purchasing power of the entire federal government.”

Microsoft’s role in US modernization

For Microsoft, the agreement extends its decades-long relationship with the US government. The company emphasized that the deal not only provides savings but also supports modernization and security.

“With this new agreement with the U.S. General Services Administration, including a no-cost Microsoft 365 Copilot offer, we will help federal agencies use AI and digital technologies to improve citizen services, strengthen security, and save taxpayers more than $3 billion in the first year alone,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO.

The federal government allocates approximately $110 billion annually for general goods and services, with an estimated $80 billion tied specifically to IT. Microsoft is among several major cloud providers offering deep discounts to secure federal contracts. Amazon, Adobe, Salesforce, and Google have also presented proposals under the OneGov strategy, but Microsoft’s package is the largest so far.

Government departments have until September 2026 to enroll in the deal, with certain pricing terms extending up to three years. Microsoft is also contributing $20 million in support services and workshops to help agencies maximize the agreement’s benefits.

