US President Donald Trump issued a trio of executive orders on Wednesday, establishing an American AI Exports Program to disseminate full-stack AI technology around the world, opening federal land to development for generative AI data centers and their associated energy infrastructure, and mandating federal agencies to use only “neutral, nonpartisan” AI models.

Trump announced the executives orders at an AI-focused event co-hosted by the All-In Podcast, a prominent tech and business show, and the Hill & Valley Forum, a bipartisan organization that convenes conferences aimed at promoting American innovation in the face of rising technological competition from China.

The executive orders are intended to work hand-in-hand with Trump’s AI Action Plan, which pushes for decreased regulation.

‘Preventing Woke AI’ order mandates only ‘neutral’ AI models in government

Under the executive order titled Preventing Woke AI in the Federal Government, heads of government agencies or departments are directed to procure only generative AI models that are “neutral, nonpartisan tools.”

The order discourages the procurement of models that incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) considerations. As defined by the executive order, DEI includes discussion of systemic racism, intersectionality, the transgender community, or discrimination based on race or sex.

Specific generative AI models were not named. The executive order references 2024 cases in which Google’s Gemini and Meta’s Imagine AI tool produced images of Black founding fathers and other ahistorical depictions of people. Google temporarily halted Gemini’s ability to generate images of humans while working on a fix.

xAI has positioned its Grok model as anti-woke.

Trump instructed several federal directors to prepare documentation to enable compliance with the order within 120 days.

Companies will be able to apply for federal support of full-stack, globally scalable AI

A second executive order, Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack, establishes an American AI Exports Program to expand American AI business across the globe.

“The United States must not only lead in developing general-purpose and frontier AI capabilities, but also ensure that American AI technologies, standards, and governance models are adopted worldwide to strengthen relationships with our allies and secure our continued technological dominance,” the executive order states.

Government officials have 90 days to set up the program. Afterward, the government will issue a call for proposals for full-stack AI projects — those that encompass AI hardware, models, applications, security, and more. Chosen projects will be designated as priorities and eligible for federal financing and other support.

Government aims to ease permitting and site scouting for AI-related data centers

The generative AI boom has strained the US energy grid, raising the likelihood of blackouts; the Trump administration seeks to address this in the executive order titled Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure.

Under the order, building out AI data centers and infrastructure, such as high-voltage power lines, is designated as a national priority. Specifically, it directs the Environmental Protection Agency to identify Superfund or Brownfield sites for possible use as data center locations. In addition, it establishes an expedited process by which AI-related construction projects may be approved, and requests a review of military installations for suitability for such projects.

