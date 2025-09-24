Source: Envato/thichaa

The Germany-based ERP software company SAP and OpenAI have announced OpenAI for Germany, a tailored subscription service for the public sector. Available in 2026, OpenAI for Germany is designed to comply with national data sovereignty, security, and legal standards.

“We’re bringing together SAP Sovereign Cloud expertise with OpenAI’s leading AI technology to pave the way for AI solutions that are built in Germany, for Germany,” said Christian Klein, chief executive officer of SAP SE, in a press release.

Partnership emphasizes data sovereignty

OpenAI for Germany will provide:

Support for developing customized public sector applications.

Assistance in integrating AI agents into use cases such as records management and administrative data analysis.

Expansion of SAP’s Delos Cloud in Germany to 4,000 GPUs for AI workloads.

New collaborations between SAP and co-location providers and other partners.

OpenAI for Germany will run on SAP’s subsidiary Delos Cloud, which runs on Microsoft Azure technology to ensure sovereignty.

“Germany has long been a pioneer in engineering and technology, so it’s no surprise that millions of Germans already use ChatGPT to make their lives easier, drive scientific breakthroughs, and build new businesses,” said Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, in the press release.

“With OpenAI for Germany, we’ll work with local partners to extend this potential to the public sector — helping to improve services and ensuring that the benefits of AI are shared across the country, and doing so in line with German values of trust and safety.”

OpenAI and SAP’s work is being done as part of the German Federal Government’s High-Tech Agenda, an initiative aimed at improving the national economy through technology and attracting investors, companies, and skilled professionals.

OpenAI continues global infrastructure expansion

It’s been a big week for OpenAI. On Monday, Altman’s firm announced a letter of intent for a strategic partnership with Nvidia, valued at up to $100 billion, to strengthen AI infrastructure.

OpenAI has ambitious plans for expanding its compute capacity globally, including the US-based Stargate project. Last week, OpenAI announced Stargate UK, which is an AI infrastructure partnership that includes sites such as Cobalt Park and aims to bring sovereign AI compute to the UK.

Meta has announced a super PAC to support pro-tech, anti-regulation politicians in the United States.