Meta has created a super PAC to support state political candidates who oppose restrictive AI regulation, Axios revealed on Tuesday. Candidates will be drawn from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

“Amid a growing patchwork of inconsistent regulations that threaten homegrown innovation and investments in AI, state lawmakers are uniquely positioned to ensure that America remains a global technology leader,” Meta VP of Public Policy Brian Rice told Axios in a prepared statement.

Super PAC will smooth the way for American technology companies

Meta’s super PAC, known as the American Technology Excellence Project, will allocate tens of millions of dollars to its cause, according to Axios. Its areas of focus will be:

Advocating for U.S. technology companies and leadership.

Encouraging AI progress.

Empowering parents to take charge of how their kids experience online apps and AI technologies.

Axios’ contact with Meta did not share which states the super PAC would operate in.

Some states create AI regulation as feds embrace big tech

The Trump administration has been generally in favor of the AI industry, framing it as key to American economic prosperity. With the federal government supporting growth in the AI industry, 1,100 state-level tech policy proposals have been introduced in 2025 to curb unregulated AI development.

In July, the Senate declined a 10-year ban on state AI regulation.

States including California, Colorado, and Texas have advanced or enacted AI governance laws, limiting the purposes for which AI can be used. In the case of Colorado, the AI Act places the responsibility on AI developers to prevent privacy risks and discrimination in major decisions, such as approving someone for housing or employment.

While AI companies are embraced by the federal government, tech executives are aware states could move quickly to impose restrictions within their borders. In August, Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman were among those who launched Leading the Future, a super PAC network arguing against stringent AI regulation.

