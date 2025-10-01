OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman. Image: Creative Commons

Samsung has signed a deal with OpenAI to provide memory chips, data center infrastructure, and undisclosed future projects for the Stargate build-out initiative. This deal includes Samsung’s shipbuilding and other heavy industries arm.

In addition, SK hynix will collaborate with Samsung and OpenAI to scale up semiconductor production, with projected demand reaching up to 900,000 DRAM wafer starts per month.

“Korea has all the ingredients to be a global leader in AI — incredible tech talent, world-class infrastructure, strong government support, and a thriving AI ecosystem,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a press release. “We’re excited to work with Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and the Ministry of Science and ICT through our global Stargate initiative to support Korea’s AI ambitions.”

Samsung will resell OpenAI services in Korea, among other agreements

Samsung Electronics will supply OpenAI with semiconductor solutions, which will be used in OpenAI’s Stargate build-out.

Samsung SDS, the branch that provides IT services, may develop data centers and pursue enterprise AI services with OpenAI in what Samsung is calling a potential partnership. This could include:

Design, development, and operation of the Stargate AI data centers.

Consulting, deployment, and management services for businesses seeking to integrate OpenAI’s AI models into their internal systems.

A reseller partnership for OpenAI’s services in Korea.

Support for Korean companies using ChatGPT Enterprise.

Samsung C&T and Heavy Industries could build floating data centers

OpenAI will pursue the construction of floating data centers in collaboration with Samsung C&T, the construction and engineering division of the company, and Samsung Heavy Industries. Even Samsung’s press release noted that floating data centers are technically complex and not yet widely deployed. Floating power plants and control centers are also under consideration.

Deals between OpenAI, Samsung, and SK are multifaceted

Additionally, Samsung and SK plan to expand the adoption of ChatGPT across their companies.

“​​Partnering on Stargate represents a landmark moment for SK and the official starting point for comprehensive technological innovation, with SK bringing powerful synergies across the full AI stack — memory semiconductors, data centers, energy, and networks,” said SK Chairman Chey Tae-won. “As primary partners, SK and OpenAI will jointly drive global AI infrastructure innovation through expanding collaboration spanning infrastructure, model development, applications, and breakthrough research on next-generation AI computing solutions.”

OpenAI’s global expansion

OpenAI has signed agreements with the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) to evaluate the feasibility of building data centers outside the Seoul Metropolitan Area.

The company has also made a flurry of deals in late summer, including with Oracle, SAP, and Nvidia. The company is trying to fulfill “voracious” demand,” CFO Sarah Friar said in August.

OpenAI has released the second iteration of its Sora video generation tool, along with a social media app for posting the videos.