Prompt engineering, once hailed as the next big career path in tech, is now “basically obsolete,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Rather than hiring prompt engineers, companies are looking for other types of AI specialists and training employees across all job titles to use AI tools effectively.

The rise and fall of prompt engineers as a job title

Two years ago, the job title of prompt engineer was expected to be the most coveted in tech; and, courses on how to become a prompt engineer promised quick routes to high-paying jobs. Prompt engineers were seen as the humans who most deeply understood generative AI and could make the AI perform revolutionary tasks.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, whose company has benefited immensely from the AI boom, said in March 2024 that all programmers could become prompt engineers. However, in 2025, vibe coding has shown its limits, and companies no longer need people whose entire job is to translate for AI.

Plenty of skeptics were speaking out in 2023, too. After all, tech is a field crowded with the next big things, from crypto to quantum. Real breakthroughs often appeal only to niche use cases. Investors ride the booms and busts, while potential users find their tech has only shifted their lives laterally, not vastly improved them.

SEE: Applications are open for Google’s AI academy for startups, which provides mentorship, workshops, and more for selected businesses.

Generative A, however, has maintained a foothold in the mainstream. Companies, educators, and laypeople now often use AI by default, as the equivalent of a search engine. And they haven’t needed prompt engineers to intercede.

According to The Wall Street Journal and Microsoft, prompt engineering has faded because generative AI can, essentially, prompt itself. It can ask follow-up questions or ask for feedback, said Jared Spataro, chief marketing officer of AI at Work at Microsoft. Plus, companies are playing it safe with hiring in 2025 amid economic uncertainty.

The hottest AI job titles now

AI trainer, AI data specialist, and AI security specialist are the AI job titles to look for now, according to The Wall Street Journal, quoting research from Microsoft into new roles companies are considering adding to their workforce.

Other top AI jobs picks include AI consultant, AI researcher, AI trainer, and AI product manager. These roles were selected based on a review of AI job openings and growth trends in 2024. AI engineering remains a hot job; according to CNBC’s data gathered from Indeed and ZipRecruiter, AI engineers can make a median salary of $106,386.