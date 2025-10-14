Slack just moved from an enterprise chat tool to a full-fledged AI platform.

Unveiled at Dreamforce 2025, Slack has given Slackbot a ground-up makeover into a personalized AI assistant with deep integration into Salesforce’s Agentforce suite. The company has pitched the rebuild as a unifying agentic OS that will boost productivity and seamlessly centralize collaboration between people, AI, and agents.

“Every company is asking where their agents will live, how they’ll get context, and how to make them useful. Slack is the answer,” said Denise Dresser, Slack’s CEO, in a press release. “By making Slack the conversational interface for Salesforce, we’re giving every employee a trusted, unified home for AI and agents — and transforming how work gets done.”

From chatbot to command center

Currently in pilot, the new supercharged Slackbot lives in a sidebar user interface and can take natural-language prompts to deliver answers by accessing workspace files, conversations, and linked apps, including other Salesforce tools, Microsoft OneDrive, and Google Drive.

In addition to functioning as a personalized AI assistant, Slackbot also got a boost as an always-on “Channel Expert” that can answer FAQs, surface internal policies, or respond to domain queries using internal organizational data, allowing greater and faster access to institutional knowledge across teams.

Slack also introduced cross-platform search to reduce context switching by retrieving data from external applications, such as Dropbox and Notion.

Salesforce’s AI ecosystem takes shape

Slack’s agentic rebrand is part of Salesforce’s large-scale AI initiative to outpace Microsoft and Google in operationalizing AI for enterprise productivity. The company’s recent launch of Agentforce 360 hinted at deeper integration between Slack and Salesforce’s ecosystem of intelligent agents, which has now come to fruition through Slack’s AI overhaul.

By merging Slack’s conversational interface with Agentforce’s suite of tools, Salesforce is positioning its platform as an end-to-end AI productivity engine. The goal is to make Slack the connective layer where agents, data, and people can go beyond exchanging messages to collaborating in real time by triggering actions, retrieving insights, and automating workflows across departments.

This integration gives Salesforce a potential advantage over competitors like Microsoft Copilot and Google Workspace AI by turning Slack into both the interface and the infrastructure for AI-driven work.

What’s next for Slackbot

The new Slackbot and Channel Expert features are in limited release with select enterprise customers, including internal Salesforce teams. According to Slack, these capabilities, along with broader integrations through the Agentforce ecosystem, will roll out gradually over the coming year, with general availability expected in January 2026.

Once fully deployed, the newly enhanced Slackbot will act as a unified AI assistant across conversations and connected apps, handling tasks such as summarizing threads, generating meeting recaps, surfacing action items, and answering natural-language queries from workspace data.

The Channel Expert function will expand during the pilot phase to help organizations test internal knowledge retrieval and policy automation.

Slack says it will refine accuracy and user controls ahead of the public release.

Following a wave of layoffs, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff stated in July 2025 that approximately 30% to 50% of the company’s work is being done by AI.