The Trump administration will walk back proposed regulations on how many artificial intelligence chips other countries can buy, planning to change a rule set down by the Biden administration. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Commerce Department will remove caps on countries such as India, Switzerland, Mexico, and Israel, which could previously only purchase a limited supply of advanced chips.

One effect of the change will be its likely benefits for NVIDIA; shares of the company’s stock rose 3% after the news about the AI chips export rule change was announced.

Biden-era AI diffusion rule may be modified

The restrictions around AI chips, often known as the AI diffusion rule, were proposed in December 2024 and expected to go into effect on May 15. The Biden administration intended for the rules to keep advanced chips out of China’s hands. At the time, the administration planned a white list of allied countries with no restrictions, a black list of disallowed adversaries, and a third tier that could buy a limited number of advanced US chips; this third tier would have included most countries, including some of America’s allies.

In January, NVIDIA called the AI export rule misguided. In February, Microsoft pushed for the planned AI diffusion rules to be amended to allow technology companies to sell to more countries allied with the US.

The federal government expects to produce new guidance on AI exports within a few months, according to Axios.

Geopolitical context rapidly shifting as tariffs and export rules are remade

The Trump administration hasn’t always been friendly to big tech ventures abroad, for instance, restricting the sales of specialized NVIDIA chips to China to balance giving American companies global reach while keeping its best tech out of the hands of its biggest AI rival. Instead, the Bureau of Industry and Security may discourage companies from training Chinese AI models with American chips or using chips from China-based Huawei in American tech.

Whether the United Arab Emirates gets relatively easy access to powerful US chips is on the table as well. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Middle East next week and said he “might” discuss restrictions on advanced chips at that time, according to The Wall Street Journal.