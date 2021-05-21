No coding necessary: You don't need to be a developer to get one of these cool tech jobs

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

The Project Management Institute predicts there will be 22 million new project management jobs over the next five years and the need for technical writers is growing also.

While there's always a need for developers and cloud admins, organizations need a well-rounded tech team to develop new products and deliver them on time. Tech teams need colleagues who can write documentation, find new hires and keep digital transformation moving. Companies need project managers who can keep projects on track and make sure the technical leads are collaborating with business partners. There's also a need to explain how all these new products work. That is driving an increased need for technical writers. Having an industry analyst on staff is a good way to stay ahead of the latest trends and the competition. A technical recruiter may not write any code but this person is the key to assembling the entire team that will build a company's products and services.

Hiring Kit: Project Manager Recruiting and ultimately hiring a person with the expertise to see a project's final goal and a successful path to get there requires a comprehensive plan of action. This hiring kit covers everything from a job description to interview questions to make sure your top candidate has the right mix of skills to succeed in this crucial role. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Technical Recruiter A technical recruiter is responsible for building the entire tech team from IT pros to application developers to cloud engineers. This person must understand how to hire full-time, contract and temporary workers and must have the networking skills to build long-term working relationships with a variety of professionals. You'll find everything you need to identify and hire this person in this hiring kit. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Technical Writer According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for people who can explain complicated topics is going to grow by 7% over the next decade. This growth rate is faster than the average for all occupations due to the continuing growth of scientific and technical products. This hiring kit will make it easier to find the right person for the crucial role of technical writer. TechRepublic Premium