NordVPN has stood tall as one of the most popular VPN solutions available today. With its strong emphasis on security and top-tier performance, it’s no surprise NordVPN has gained a reputation for quality.

That being said, no software solution is perfect and you may be looking for a NordVPN alternative for one reason or another. Whether it’s due to a prior unpleasant experience with NordVPN or due to service not exactly fitting your business’ needs, we’ve got you covered.

In this article, we take a look at seven of the top NordVPN alternatives and competitors in 2024.

The top 7 NordVPN alternatives comparison

While all the VPNs on this list let you change your IP address and access geo-restricted content, they do vary in important aspects such as starting price, server suites and device limits.

Depending on your organization’s needs, these are important factors to consider before purchasing a VPN subscription.

Surfshark VPN: Best overall NordVPN alternative Our rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars Surfshark VPN is an all-around VPN solution that offers an extensive 100-country server network, top-tier encryption and consistently fast VPN speeds. On top of its VPN service, it provides additional security features like ad blockers, data security reports and email breach alerts. I personally like how Surfshark allows for unlimited simultaneous device connections without the need for an additional subscription. This is perfect for small businesses that want to get the most out of their technology and software budgets. Why I chose Surfshark VPN I chose Surfshark VPN as my overall best NordVPN alternative since it solves NordVPN’s biggest problem — price. Surfshark’s base subscription plan at $2.79 per month is a considerable drop in price compared to NordVPN’s equivalent Basic subscription at $4.99 per month. While NordVPN includes more privacy-focused features, Surfshark VPN offers the same high quality VPN with fast speeds and a polished user experience. If you want to learn more, read our full Surfshark VPN review and our Surfshark vs NordVPN review. Pricing Surfshark VPN offers three different subscription tiers: Starter, One and One+. You get more features as you move up, with each tier offering monthly, yearly and two-year plans. Below is an overview of pricing for Surfshark Starter: Starter 1 month : $15.45 per month.

: $15.45 per month. Starter 1 year : $2.79 per month.

: $2.79 per month. Starter 2 year: $2.19 per month. Visit Surfshark VPN

Features

3,200 servers across 100 countries.

Data breach alert capabilities.

RAM-only VPN servers.

OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2 protocols.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unlimited simultaneous device connections.

Affordable pricing across all paid subscriptions.

Fast VPN speeds.

Easy to use and well-designed application. No free version.

Proton VPN: Best free VPN solution Our rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars Proton VPN is a Switzerland-based VPN that provides solid unblocking capabilities and access to over 6,200 VPN servers in 96 countries. Since it’s based in Switzerland, it operates under strict privacy laws, which I find to be a meaningful advantage over other options. SEE: 4 Best Free VPNs for 2024 (TechRepublic) It’s also open-source, making its source code publicly available for review. While I appreciate Proton’s privacy efforts, I like it best for its generous free version that offers unlimited bandwidth and zero data cap. Why I chose Proton VPN I picked Proton VPN for its capable free version that offers unlimited data. With other free VPNs usually having a monthly data cap, I find Proton VPN to be a great choice for businesses that want a free and easy way to change their IP address. If you want to learn more, read our full Proton VPN review. Pricing Proton VPN has two paid subscription tiers aside from its free version, which are called Plus and Unlimited. Proton VPN Plus includes its fastest VPN speed and full server suite. Unlimited gets all Plus features and bundles in its Proton Mail, Proton Calendar and other services as well. Below is a glimpse of Proton VPN Plus’ pricing: Plus 1 month : $9.99 per month.

: $9.99 per month. Plus 1 year : $4.99 per month.

: $4.99 per month. Plus 2 years: $4.49 per month. Visit Proton VPN

Features

Based in privacy-friendly Switzerland.

Open source and independently audited.

OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2 protocols.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Large server fleet.

Accessible and generous free version.

Open source.

Stable and fast speeds overall. On the expensive end.

ExpressVPN: Best for ease of use Our rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars If your business puts a premium on easy-to-use software, I highly recommend ExpressVPN. This is a no-nonsense VPN solution that includes a modern and intuitive user interface. In particular, I find its desktop application to be a perfect example of balancing design and features, as it isn’t too basic nor too overly complicated as well. In addition, ExpressVPN provides very reliable speeds via its server fleet that spans 105 countries. In my testing, ExpressVPN recorded only a 25% and 27% drop in download and upload speeds, respectively — solid numbers considering how all VPNs are expected to decrease performance. It also utilizes RAM-only servers and military grade AES-256 encryption, making it both a secure and beginner-friendly VPN to use. Why I chose ExpressVPN I selected ExpressVPN for its sleek user interface, which I feel elevates the overall VPN user experience. I find it perfectly suited for businesses that want a VPN that just works — something largely helped by ExpressVPN’s easy-to-use and reliable desktop application. It’s also my pick for businesses that wish to accommodate less tech-savvy employees who may be intimidated by more technical-looking software solutions. If you want to learn more, read our full ExpressVPN review and our NordVPN vs ExpressVPN review. Pricing ExpressVPN has fairly straightforward subscription pricing, divided into a monthly, six-month and one-year subscription. Monthly : $12.95 per month.

: $12.95 per month. 6 months : $9.99 per month.

: $9.99 per month. 1 year: $8.32 per month. Visit ExpressVPN

Features

Around 3,000 servers in 105 countries.

TrustedServer RAM-only technology.

Up to 8 simultaneous device connections.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Well-designed and beginner-friendly user interface.

Consistent VPN speeds for both uploads and downloads.

Servers across 105 countries. Priciest annual plan on this list.

Lacks a longer subscription option.

CyberGhost VPN: Best for specialized servers Our rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars If your business requires a VPN for specific use cases like streaming or gaming, I suggest CyberGhost VPN. CyberGhost smartly categorizes its servers into common use cases. In particular, you get specialized VPN servers for torrenting, streaming and gaming via CyberGhost VPN’s desktop client. This removes the extra step of finding the best servers for your particular business needs. SEE: Free VPN vs Paid VPN: Which One Is Right for You? (TechRepublic) Alongside optimized servers, CyberGhost offers servers across 100 countries and 126 locations. It also comes with an automatic kill switch, an ad blocker and split tunneling capabilities. Why I chose CyberGhost VPN I have CyberGhost VPN on this list for its convenient selection of specialized servers for streaming, torrenting and gaming. This is perfect for organizations that have specific workflows in mind with its VPN solution. On this note, I really like how CyberGhost also has a dedicated portal on its official website that shows users which of its servers are best for either maintaining privacy, downloading files or streaming content. If you want to learn more, read our full CyberGhost VPN review. Pricing CyberGhost VPN has three paid tiers for one month, six months and two years. Below is a rundown of pricing for each option: 1 month : $12.99 per month.

: $12.99 per month. 6 months : $6.99 per month.

: $6.99 per month. 2 years: $2.03 per month. Visit CyberGhost VPN

Features

Automatic kill switch.

Optimized servers for streaming, torrenting and gaming.

Customizable VPN rules.

RAM-only servers.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Specialized servers for common VPN use cases.

Servers across 126 locations.

Intuitive desktop client.

45-day money-back guarantee for 6-month plan. Lack of an annual subscription.

Only allows for seven simultaneous device connections.

Private Internet Access VPN: Best for small teams Our rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars For small teams or fairly young businesses, I recommend Private Internet Access VPN. This is because it presents very good value for money with its affordable annual subscription and unlimited simultaneous device connections. This provides a VPN connection for multiple devices without the need to spend on a second subscription for even more machines. For even more savings, I suggest looking at PIA VPN’s three-year plan at a very affordable $1.98 per month. SEE: Does a VPN Slow Down Your Internet Speed? (TechRepublic) In terms of server network, PIA VPN carries a fleet of servers spread across 91 countries. It also uses the highly secure AES-256 encryption algorithm, ensuring all your traffic is unreadable to prying eyes. Why I chose Private Internet Access VPN I selected PIA VPN for its unlimited simultaneous device connections and affordable pricing — offering a solid package for small teams on the lookout for a budget VPN solution. It’s also got one of the more customizable VPN clients on the market, allowing users to bookmark their favorite settings within the app. For individuals who want to tailor their VPN experience to their liking, PIA VPN is a good choice. If you want to learn more, read our full PIA VPN review. Pricing We get three subscription options for PIA VPN, divided by contract length. Here is the price breakdown for each plan: 1 month : $11.95 per month.

: $11.95 per month. 1 year : $3.33 per month.

: $3.33 per month. 3 years: $1.98 per month. Visit PIA VPN

Features

Around 10,000+ servers in 91 countries.

Unlimited simultaneous device connections.

OpenVPN and WireGuard tunneling protocols.

AES 256 encryption.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Bookmarkable VPN settings and menus.

Can connect an unlimited number of devices.

Affordable pricing across the board.

7-day free trial via mobile. No free version.

Windscribe VPN: Best for customizable VPN plan Our rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars If you’re looking to unblock content from one specific location, I recommend Windscribe VPN. While not the most feature-packed VPN, Windscribe is unique in that it has a Build A Plan option that lets customers select which server location they need instead of having a whole network. At $1.00 per location per month, this is perfect for businesses that require a specific VPN server for unblocking but don’t want to spend on anything more. SEE: Can a VPN Be Hacked? (TechRepublic) Windscribe also allows for unlimited device connections, adding even more value to its VPN service. Why I chose Windscribe VPN I have Windscribe VPN on this list for its unique Build A Plan subscription option, which I think is ideal for businesses that only need a handful of VPN server locations for their needs. With how complicated some VPN plans can be, I hope other VPN providers follow suit and offer the same type of customizable plan. If you want to learn more, read our full Windscribe VPN review. Pricing Windscribe only has two paid plans and an option to build your own subscription — with pricing dependent on the number of VPN locations you want to have per month. Below is an overview of pricing: Monthly : $9.00 per month.

: $9.00 per month. 1 year : $5.75 per month.

: $5.75 per month. Build A Plan: $1.00 per location per month. Visit Windscribe VPN

Features

Servers in 69 countries.

Build A Plan subscription option.

OpenVPN, IKEv2 and WireGuard VPN protocols.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Customizable plan that allows for a per-location subscription.

Has a free version.

Can protect an unlimited number of devices. Yet to publish a full security audit of its service.



Small server suite.

Mullvad VPN: Best for privacy-focused businesses Our rating: 3.7 out of 5 stars For businesses that prioritize privacy above all else, Mullvad VPN is my recommendation. Mullvad is a fan favorite for its all-in approach to privacy, offering consistent third-party audits of its service, strong DNS leak protection and even anonymous payment methods like cash and cryptocurrencies. The standout privacy feature for me is Mullvad’s anonymous account numbering system, which forgoes the usual email address requirement of other VPNs for a random account number. This ensures that prospective Mullvad VPN users have little to zero trace of their personal information on Mullvad VPN’s client. Despite only having around 680+ servers in 44 countries, I found Mullvad VPN to be a fairly decent performer. In my testing, it gave me stable speeds and no slowdown with regular office tasks done online. Why I chose Mullvad VPN I have Mullvad VPN on this list for its heavy emphasis on privacy. Its randomized account numbering system and anonymous payment methods are a definite advantage, especially in a world where personal information is so easily accessible. I envision Mullvad VPN to be an appealing choice for businesses that don’t mind the lower server count and regularly handle a ton of sensitive company information. If you want to learn more, read our full Mullvad VPN review. Pricing Mullvad VPN is the only vendor on this list that offers a flat rate for all its contract options — offering a one-month, one-year and a one-decade subscription. 1 month : $5.40 per month.

: $5.40 per month. 1 year : $5.40 per month.

: $5.40 per month. 1 decade: $5.40 per month. Visit Mullvad VPN

Features

680+ servers across 44 countries.

Anonymous account numbers; no email address required.

DNS content blockers against ads, trackers and malware.

OpenVPN and WireGuard security protocols.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Anonymous payment options.

Consistent third-party audits of its VPN client.

Randomized account numbering system for increased privacy.

Flat rate for all contract lengths. Below average server and server location count.

No option for a free trial.

Only allows for five simultaneous device connections.

Do you need an alternative to NordVPN?

As it stands, NordVPN is still one of the best VPN services available today. Its strong balance of security, robust server network, quality VPN speed and performance and suite of additional privacy features makes it a top pick for all-around VPNs on the market.

If you want more in-depth information, I highly recommend you check out our full NordVPN review.

While it’s clear NordVPN presents an undeniably solid VPN package in 2024, there are valid reasons why businesses may want to go with a competing VPN instead.

The most obvious reason would be due to NordVPN’s price. With a starting price of $4.99 per month for a NordVPN Basic plan, there are more affordable options out there offering similar capabilities. Concretely, alternatives like Surfshark VPN and PIA VPN both have more affordable annual subscriptions while still offering high-quality VPN clients.

SEE: How to Start a Career in Cybersecurity (TechRepublic Premium)

NordVPN also still only allows for a maximum of 10 simultaneous device connections, while a good amount of the competition provides for unlimited simultaneous device access.

It also doesn’t offer a dedicated free version — which is where other providers like Proton VPN or Windscribe VPN have an advantage.

Finally, it could be the case where previous NordVPN users simply had an unpleasant experience with the service and are looking for a different solution. This could involve unreliable VPN connections, trouble using certain features or other similar issues that could prompt a switch to a new provider. While NordVPN’s desktop application, per my experience, is solid, users can have varying experiences with the service altogether.

Given this situation, I hope this list offers you and your business a good starting point for finding the best possible alternative to NordVPN.

Methodology

For this rundown of the best NordVPN alternatives, I prioritized looking for products with a strong balance of core VPN features, real-world performance and overall value.

All the VPNs featured on the list above have undergone our full review treatment, ensuring all our recommendations are based on hands-on testing, comprehensive research and in-depth analysis.

With this list, I also considered why users would be looking for a NordVPN alternative in the first place. This meant specifically accounting for things that NordVPN may be lacking in or considering possible features that are stronger in other VPN providers.