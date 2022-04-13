Not all project management software systems are built the same. Check out this feature comparison of popular project management software Notion and Asana.

Project management software systems can be an excellent option for organizations and business teams that wish to streamline their task management. These project management tools provide various features and capabilities that enable users to collaborate with team members, track their organization’s work and easily visualize their tasks and progress. The features offered by these project management tools often differ, meaning that some may not be suitable for certain PM needs or workload processes. We look at two of the top project management software solutions, Notion and Asana, to see how they stack up against one another.

What is Notion?

Notion is a software company that provides a solution for project and task management. Its program helps users work together to plan, track and manage their work tasks in one accessible digital place.

What is Asana?

Asana offers a solution that enables users to build and manage their project workflows. The system’s key features help automate and organize users’ tasks, schedules and goals.

Notion vs. Asana feature comparison

Visuals and dashboards

Notion provides a project roadmap and a shared, customizable screen where users can view their tasks by status. This can be displayed in multiple ways: by status, epics, sprints, tasks, epic calendar, tasks by engineer, etc. For easy organization, each item within the database has its own page featuring relevant information. Users can also create pages inside pages to keep their related tasks bundled together. In addition, users can choose between Notion’s template options, which can help them through effective visual workflows.

Asana’s project management software enables users to view their tasks, schedules, goals, reports and more. The shared calendar and workload visuals help users stay on track with their teams, and their boards allow them to organize and track their own work with transparency in each stage of their process. Users can generate to-do lists and timelines to manage their project tasks, subtasks and steps. In addition, Asana lets members set company goals and track their progress based on the work that supports them. Other visuals include project portfolios, inboxes, file views, teammate views and more. Asana also provides templates for managing and tracking projects and workloads with their system.

Collaboration features

Notion’s software contains several features to support collaboration between team members or approved individuals. Its real-time collaboration feature allows users to make changes and work together on the same project page at the same time. Adjustments are instantly updated within the system so everyone can stay on track with the latest project statuses. The system can also provide smart notifications that inform users when they are mentioned in conversation. Additionally, the software’s integrations with other workplace platforms mean that users can be updated on collaboration tools within the Notion system. Examples of these integrations include Slack and Google Drive.

Asana project management software users can easily work together through the system’s collaboration features. The teammate view feature lets users understand their teammates’ workloads that are shared with them or are publicly accessible to their team. The system has messaging, commenting, project conversations, and team conversations to connect users and simplify collaboration. “Likes” are a way for users to vote on or positively acknowledge comments or tasks within the system. All approvals are streamlined in Asana. Users can add teammates as followers on relevant tasks, and admin controls let leaders manage their teams and team settings so everyone can access their necessary information, making collaboration more straightforward. It integrates with several third-party collaboration tools for easy access and use.

Deployment and security

Notion’s project management software can be used via the web application or through a desktop or mobile app. Its compatible platforms include web, macOS, Windows, iOS and Android. The software is SOC2 compliant with data encryption in transit and at rest, TLS everywhere, and a 100% cloud-based architecture secured behind a VPC, so the programs are easily accessible and safe. Additional security measures include quarterly independent security audits. SAML single sign-on Enterprise, SCIM API Enterprise, and granular permission levels, so users can feel secure about who can access their data and accounts.

Asana’s software-as-a-service platform can be utilized through web, mobile apps or desktop applications. They offer an app for Windows and Mac desktops, and iOS and Android mobile apps. Users’ information is secured with security controls and monitors, including password protection, routine security assessments, least privilege access, and a public buy bounty program. Enterprise admins can benefit from two-factor authentication, SSO and SAML 2.0 for their organizations. The Asana infrastructure investments provide backups daily, regional backups and recovery procedures. Additionally, the software offers privacy controls, data governance features, global data residency options and Enterprise Key Management.

Choosing the better project management software tool

When choosing the right project management software tool, there are various factors to take into consideration.

It is important to think about what features would be most beneficial for your organization. For example, an organization that votes on many tasks might utilize the “Likes” feature within the Asana solution. On the other hand, the real-time collaboration features Notion’s product offers may be more beneficial for organizations that require multiple team members to edit files and tasks simultaneously. Also, you may benefit from looking at each product’s template options to see which ones would be more appealing.

By considering your organization’s needs and the features provided by each tool, you can determine which project management solution will serve you best.