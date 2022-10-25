At last week’s CloudWorld conference, Oracle announced collaborations with NVIDIA, J.P. Morgan and FedEx. See their automation products that span industries.

Oracle’s CloudWorld conference, held last week, featured a few new announcements in regards to leading large artificial intelligence and edge services, and a high-profile partnership between Oracle and NVIDIA continues the quest to make AI adoption easier as a service. Oracle Cloud also has some new applications in manufacturing and healthcare, and B2B commerce gets its own custom product. See our takes on the news from the conference below.

SEE: Hiring Kit: Cloud Engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

Jump to:

NVIDIA and AI

AI from NVIDIA’s accelerated computing stack is coming to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as an expansion to the two organizations’ existing partnership. Specifically, OCI users will now have the opportunity to access thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, including the A100 Tensor Core GPU.

Advertised as the world’s fastest memory bandwidth, the A100 can run at over 2 terabytes per second and is suitable for the largest models and datasets. Also coming to the OCI is the upcoming NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU for enterprise and conversational AI and deep learning. Both bring a broad, easily accessible portfolio of options for AI training and deep learning inference at scale to OCI, Oracle said.

“Accelerated computing and AI are key to tackling rising costs in every aspect of operating businesses,” said Jensen Huang, CEO and founder of NVIDIA. “Enterprises are increasingly turning to cloud-first AI strategies that enable fast development and scalable deployment.”

The NVIDIA AI platform includes processing engines for every stage of AI applications, from training to deployment. They recommend its use for conversational AI, recommender systems and computer vision.

Other new additions to OCI include early access to support for NVIDIA RAPIDS, a suite of open-source software libraries and APIs for running data science pipelines on GPUs. It lends itself to machine learning needs and accelerates data processing on OCI’s Apache Spark service.

High tech and manufacturing with Oracle

Oracle is banking on the idea that automated and intelligent workflows can improve customer relationships over the lifetime of a product or service. Their new Asset-Based Service for High Tech and Manufacturing allows service departments to monitor IoT connected assets and send automated updates in the case of power outages or other failures.

An application in the field can perform self-healing routines, send communications to customers and automatically schedule urgent on-site service. It can assist on-site service technicians by automatically walking them through contractual compliance issues, and it can also create repair estimates and authorizations, create work orders and order parts for the service department, all within the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.

Two new healthcare solutions

Two healthcare announcements made headlines at the conference. First, as part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management, a new planning solution lends a helping hand to healthcare providers. Through the enterprise resource planning software, providers can organize financial planning, find trends and insights, streamline capital planning and manage workforce demand.

The second update adds healthcare-specific solutions to Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing. Its supply chain solutions have been adjusted to account for today’s supply and demand challenges, such as shortages, complex pricing, the need to replenish orders quickly and complex billing. SCM also adds a new home equipment delivery solution in Oracle Logistics, specifically for the day-to-day task of tracking repair and equipment outside of a hospital setting.

Last but not least, the SCM is designed to help make shopping for equipment more convenient and to drive down supply chain costs. The shopping portal made specifically for hospitals and other healthcare organizations helps make sure equipment is available when you need it by using intelligent reordering and simplified supply planning capabilities.

In terms of cost, Oracle Procurement and Oracle Channel Revenue Management have new features, too. Healthcare workers can use integrated pricing management, standardized billing capabilities and automated rebate management to simplify relationships with suppliers and enforce spending rules.

Oracle’s new B2B platform

Oracle B2B Commerce is a new platform designed to integrate and automate transactions by using Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning. It links Oracle’s own tools with other services, including J.P. Morgan’s Payments business and FedEx. That means banking services and delivery logistics are integrated into existing Oracle cloud capabilities.

Unable to attend the conference? We have more on this week’s announcements, the latest trends in cloud computing, and how to choose the right “as-a-Service” for your business.