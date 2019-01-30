Pay for this 20-year-old programming language is skyrocketing

While data scientist may be a highly paid and sought-after tech job, there is yet more evidence pay is rising rapidly for developers working with old favorite Java.

Java developers were among the workers who enjoyed the fastest-growing salaries in the US during 2018, according to recruitment site Glassdoor.

The take home for Java developers in January 2019 increased to $78,469, growing 4.2% year-on-year, putting the role in the top 10 jobs for pay growth among full-time US workers. In contrast, the median pay for US workers rose 2.3% during the same period.

The same marked increase was recently seen in the UK, where Hays recruitment said Java developers were among the tech workers who had seen the largest percentage increase in pay in 2018. Strong demand and high job satisfaction also helped Java developer be crowned as the 22nd best job in America in an Glassdoor report earlier this year.

SEE: Hiring kit: JavaScript developer (Tech Pro Research)

Java has a broad range of uses, serving as the language of choice for server-side business software for more than a decade and as one of the primary languages for developing Android apps.

"It's no surprise to see salaries for Java developers are continuing to grow and the news is very much consistent with data from our Salary Guide," said James Milligan, director of Hays Digital Technology.

"Java is very popular with large enterprises and, as a result, demand is set to be sustained across all sectors, being driven by organisations continuing to recognise the impact of internal user and external customer experience on their bottom line. With the release of Java 9 in late 2017, we have seen increased adoption in 2018 and this is set to continue throughout this year."

Not only is pay for Java growing fast, but two related languages, Kotlin and Scala, both of which run on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), are consistently singled out as some of the highest-paid languages around.

That said, Java developer wasn't the tech role with the fastest-growing salary in the year to January, that honor went to solutions architect, which saw an 4.8% year-on-year rise.

Solutions architects not only enjoy rapidly rising salaries, but are also among the highest paid tech workers, with Glassdoor finding the role had a median pay of $105,692 and tech staffing firm Mondo reporting an average salary of $155,000 - $220,000, making it one of the 11 highest best compensated tech jobs.

Is data scientist really a number one job?

At the other end of spectrum, Glassdoor revealed figures that at first glance appeared to challenge the prevailing notion that data scientist is the number one job in the US, as recently declared by both Glassdoor and LinkedIn.

The figures showed that in the year to January data scientists' experienced some of the lowest wage growth among US workers, with median pay rising just 0.5%.

However, Daniel Zhao, senior economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, says the bigger picture is still rosy for data scientists.

"Should aspiring data scientists be concerned that annual wage growth is only 0.5 percent?" he wrote.

"Not necessarily-data scientists are already one of the highest-paying jobs in the U.S. with a median annual base pay of $96,959. A 0.5 percent increase still corresponds to a healthy $4,500 annual raise."

In addition to the high wage paid to data scientists, other factors such as good job satisfaction and large number of job openings also helped the role of data scientist earn top spot in the Glassdoor best jobs report.

Pay for web designers was also slightly stagnant in 2019, according to the Glassdoor figures, only rising 0.3%, putting them among the 10 workers with the slowest-growing salaries in 2018.

Tech jobs with the fastest pay growth

Job Title Median Base Pay YoY % Solutions architect $105,692 4.8% Java developer $78,469 4.2%

Tech jobs with the slowest pay growth

Job Title Median Base Pay YoY % Data scientist $96,959 0.5% Web designer $53,919 0.3%

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see