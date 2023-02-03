Find out the differences between Paycom and ADP's payroll software solutions. Learn which payroll system can provide you with the features you need in 2023.

Payroll and HR software solutions are designed to make it easier for companies to manage their HR functions by automating tasks, creating data-driven reports, organizing employee information and offering better visibility. Paycom and ADP are two of the leading HR and payroll software options on the market, each offering a unique set of tools and workflows to make payroll management easier.

Both solutions provide a suite of tools for companies to manage not only their payroll but also greater HR functions. To help you make an informed decision about which software is more suited to your business, this comparison guide takes a closer look at Paycom vs. ADP in the areas of features, pricing and ideal use cases.

What is Paycom?

Paycom is a cloud-based application that offers a variety of modules for work related to employee time management, talent management, talent acquisition, payroll, tax compliance and more. Paycom can be used by companies of all sizes; however, its competitive advantage is that it offers several enterprise-level tools. Paycom aims to provide a seamless user experience through an all-in-one package.

What is ADP?

ADP is a popular HR software option with several features that span across tax compliance, services, employee attendance, talent management and payroll. With a customer base of over a million users across the globe, ADP is used by businesses of all sizes — from small businesses to enterprises. It also offers a variety of integrations with third-party applications, including other HR systems and ERPs.

Paycom vs. ADP: Feature comparison table

Paycom ADP Employee benefits Yes Yes Customer support Assigned specialist 24/7 phone and online customer support Mobile app Yes Yes Third-party integrations Limited Numerous third-party integrations Employee self-service Yes Yes Prepaid debit card Yes No Pricing Custom Custom

Head-to-head comparison: Paycom vs. ADP

Payroll advanced features

Paycom’s payroll features are more suited to medium to large-sized companies, while ADP’s payroll tools are better for small to medium-sized companies. Not only does Paycom offer more advanced payroll features, but it also has an easier to use interface.

Both solutions offer employee self-service tools so employees don’t have to go through their manager for everything, such as viewing their personal payroll information. Paycom’s self-service is more advanced, however, offering more hands-on functionality to users.

Talent and employee management

While ADP offers separate modules and packages for talent and employee management, Paycom offers a centralized system for the entire employee journey, from applicant tracking to onboarding. The talent management features of Paycom offer more automation and customization, which is typically appreciated by larger enterprises.

Time tracking

ADP and Paycom offer various time management tools, including employee attendance tracking. Employees can clock in and clock out through the app, a personal computer or specialized hardware. Time tracking tools for Paycom and ADP both auto-sync with payroll calculations and other employee data. Both solutions also offer HR analytics tools and reporting features for employee time tracking.

Mobile app

Having a mobile app is a must for HR and payroll solutions. Both Paycom and ADP are available on Android and iOS apps, which can be used for viewing paychecks, updating information and other on-the-go tasks.

Both apps present strong user interfaces and features in this area. Most basic HR and payroll functions are available through the vendors’ respective apps; however, certain advanced features for each can only be accessed via computer.

Pricing

ADP is available in four packages: Essential, Enhanced, Complete and HR Pro. Pricing information for ADP is not public; prospective buyers will have to contact them for a quote based on specific business needs and demographics, such as the number of employees.

On the other hand, Paycom is available in a single, all-in-one package. The company customizes pricing for that package based on the unique business requirements of each client.

Pros and cons of Paycom and ADP

Paycom

Paycom is a strong payroll and HR management solution for many buyers, but it does have its drawbacks. Take a closer look at Paycom’s pros and cons here.

Pros

Comprehensive payroll features.

Intuitive interface.

Advanced customization options.

Cons

Limited integrations.

Steep learning curve for smaller businesses.

ADP

ADP has a lot to offer for payroll management and related HR tasks, but it might not be the right solution for your business. Consider ADP’s key pros and cons below.

Pros

24/7 customer support.

Simple to use.

Numerous third-party integrations.

Cons

Limited automation and enterprise-level tools.

Advanced HR functions require top-tier packages.

No prepaid debit card facility.

How to choose between Paycom and ADP

Paycom and ADP are top-tier HR and payroll solutions, each offering a variety of features for businesses of all sizes and backgrounds. When choosing between two great software solutions, consider the price and differentiating features that your business needs.

Unfortunately, neither of these solutions openly advertise the cost of investment, but according to some user reviews, Paycom is more expensive. Regardless of cost, both solutions rate high in user experience and customer support. While ADP offers 24/7 support, Paycom provides a dedicated specialist to each of its customers.

If you are a large enterprise or need a high level of customization from your payroll software, Paycom is more suitable for you. In other words, if you need to run payroll for a large number of employees, Paycom offers better functionality for that to run smoothly. However, if you want something with a lesser learning curve to streamline your HR and payroll functions, ADP is likely a better option.

You can’t go wrong with either of these excellent solutions, so it’s really up to your team to identify what you need most and how each of these products address those needs.

