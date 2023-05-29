Have your conversations instantly translated in up to 50 languages for just $89.99

Never worry about language barriers again; just use the AI-powered Peiko Generation 2 Wireless Translator Earbuds that allow you to have smooth conversations in foreign languages.

Expanding your business internationally can be a bit intimidating, not the least because of difficult language barriers. Learning new languages can take quite a while, but fortunately, you don’t have to wait that long or work that hard. Artificial intelligence now makes it possible to have your conversations translated instantly with the Peiko Generation 2 Wireless Translator Earbuds.

These AI-powered Peiko earbuds record and translate your conversations simultaneously in as many as 50 different languages. The microphone is highly sensitive, so it can precisely capture sounds and reproduce them with crystal clarity. It then uses soundwave construction to recognize them. These earbuds could not be easier to use.

All you need to do is put the earbuds in your ears and experience the powerful translator capturing your conversations with amazing accuracy. Connected by Bluetooth, you won’t believe how smooth your conversations will be. Plus, the ultra-compact slanted design is comfortably ergonomic, with both small and large ear plugs provided. A USB data cable is included as well.

The earbuds have three different modes for translation. You can have group chat or face-to-face, or use the two Peiko earphones, which have a transmission distance of 10 meters, or over 32 feet. With the included charging case, the earbuds will work for up to 10 hours. They can stay on standby for up to 120 hours and only take two hours to charge.

There are all kinds of amazing AI tools you can use to make work tasks easier, and now you’ll never have to worry again about conversations in foreign languages. You can break the language barrier by conversing smoothly with AI-powered instant translation.

Get the Peiko Generation 2 Wireless Translator Earbuds today while they’re on sale for just $89.99, a 28% discount off the regular $125 retail price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.