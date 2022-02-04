“If you can whiteboard it, you can orchestrate it” is the tagline Ping has been using for its latest product. With hundreds of integrations available, it may already fit into your ecosystem.

It was late last year when identity management company Ping Identity bought low/no-code identity workflow company Singular Key, and now only a few months later Ping has announced what it’s done with that purchase: Added Singular Key’s tech to its PingOne cloud platform as a new product called PingOne DaVinci.

DaVinci continues Singular Key’s mission of building a no-code platform for identity orchestration that Ping executive advisor Aubrey Turner said anyone, regardless of coding knowledge, can use to create a better form of identity management and orchestration.

“If you can whiteboard it, you can orchestrate it,” Turner said. “DaVinci is really a graphical drag-and-drop process of creating these flows for the user journey. Say you have a business process for onboarding a new customer. That might include the registration process, identity proofing, MFA, fraud detection … [DaVinci is about] creating that journey without any code,” Turner said.

Turner said Ping views DaVinci as a product that fits into the fourth generation of ID solutions. The first, he said, was defining identity automation processes. Then came the governance aspect that controlled what items people could access. After that came moving access management to the cloud, and DaVinci is the fourth generation of ID software, which exists to orchestrate all that other stuff.

Orchestration is complex, perhaps too much so for a single developer. It involves designing the entire login process, and every app access and extension allowance that entails. Simply put, proper identity orchestration should be frictionless, but for developers it’s anything but.

“[DaVinci is] doing it in a way that collapses thousands of lines of code and thousands of hours into minutes,” Turner said.

Out-of-the-box integrations

When Ping purchased Singular Key in September 2021, Ping CEO Andre Durand said that the purchase would be a way for Ping to serve as a way to get enterprises free of the “tangled mess of poorly integrated cloud, legacy software, and API services.” Ping’s vision for that solution includes an extensive marketplace for DaVinci connectors that include Ping’s other identity management solutions, as well as those of competitors and third-party apps businesses, may want to bring into their single-sign on fold.

Included in the DaVinci category are websites like Have I Been Pwned (which can check credentials for exposure), Equifax, Google login, ID.me, Bitbucket, AWS, Github and countless others. Ping is encouraging developers to add their own apps to its integration directory, too.

There’s a lot of tech behind solutions like PingOne DaVinci, but in the perfect world there won’t be much reason for anyone in your organization to touch its internals. It’s able to operate on-prem or in the cloud; Ping said it won’t lock companies in and only requires a single API call.

Frictionless identity verification is quickly becoming a necessity for many companies and individuals, and as online identities continue to become more important businesses will look for simple solutions that are frictionless not just for users, but for the people managing the systems, too.

“I think [DaVinci will] actually bridge gaps between IT, identity, security and the business. You can all gather in a room, and the concerns that a developer has, the concerns that identity have, or that security and the business unit have …you can get in a room and essentially, through show and tell, define what this process will be,” Turner said.